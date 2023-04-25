10 innovations in Israeli technology





Since 1966, 13 Israelis have won the Nobel Prize. In 2022, Israeli technology attracted about $17 billion in startup investment. Also, the number of Israeli unicorns (private companies with a market capitalization above his $1 billion) is estimated to be around 70. Israel holds her third highest company list on the Nasdaq, after the United States and China, and over the years, about 300 multinationals have opened offices in Israel, benefiting from its research and development capabilities. increase.

Why has Israel been so successful in the world of technology? Jewish history and religious practices show innovative and unconventional attitudes that date back to the writings of the Talmud. . Also, the establishment of the State of Israel itself helped create an innovative spirit. Countries had to work together, make quick decisions, and change course as soon as they suggested evidence was needed. Then, between 1989 and 2006, her nearly one million immigrants from the former Soviet Union arrived, many of them scientists and engineers, and had a strong positive impact on Israel’s technological prowess.

In addition to immigration, compulsory military service has also been a key factor in Israel’s technological success. As Inbal Arieli, the author of Chutzpah: Why Israel Is a Hub of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, explains, service in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) develops the scientific and technical competencies of recruits and helps them to take risks. Encourages harassment and strengthens the ability to cooperate. small team. Graduates of Unit 8200 are Israel’s elite intelligence force and a core component of Israel’s technological superiority.

During the 1960s and 1970s, the Israeli government supported research and development in the defense industry. In the late 1980s, the government began supporting high technology through the Office of the Chief Scientist of the Ministry of Economy. In 2016, it became the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), an independent but government-funded agency. The IIA now offers a wide range of support, from early stage innovation incubators, to providing training and seed money, to connecting startups with Israeli and international funders.

Finally, several Israeli universities (notably the Hebrew University, the Technion, and the Weizmann Institute) rank among the top in the world. These universities are responsible for educating most of Israel’s high-tech startup founders, scientists and engineers. Building a startup is a journey of failure, says Uri Levine, serial innovator and author of the new book Fall in Love with the Problem, Not the Solution. As soon as innovators find their models inappropriate or not market-fit, they should re-evaluate their approach. The so-called start-up nation of Israel has seen its journeys come to fruition time and time again.

Still, the current political climate threatens Israel’s status as a tech giant, according to some experts. Recent foreign investment in Israeli startups has already declined, and future young entrepreneurs may decide to leave Israel. As we mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel, it is important to keep this tenacity in mind as a reminder of what has been gained and what must not be lost.

10 innovations that help tell the story of Israel’s technological success:

iron dome missile defense

The Iron Dome detects approaching short-range rockets and mortars, assesses threats, fires high-velocity missiles, and intercepts and destroys those deemed dangerous. Developed with US backing by his two Israeli companies Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, the Iron Dome is designed to intercept missiles launched by Hamas and Hezbollah to hit Israeli populated areas. (IDF claims 97% accuracy). 2011.

Waze real-time traffic report

In 2006, Israeli entrepreneurs Ehud Shabtai, Amir Shinar, and Uri Levine developed a commercial-free digital database to help drivers reduce travel time around Israel. Today, it’s Waze, the real-time driving app now owned by Google and used by 140 million people a month worldwide. Users report traffic accidents, traffic accidents, police activity, street events, and even gas prices. Waze then uses that data to constantly update maps to provide directions and fastest routes.

Mobileye safe driving technology

Cars didn’t always have cameras or software to tell you when you got too close to another driver. His professor at the Hebrew University, Amnon Shashua, inspired his research on monocular vision systems to launch his Mobileye in 1999 and develop a myriad of safe driving techniques. Today, Mobileye has its sights set on semi-autonomous and fully self-driving cars.

Drip irrigation with Netafim

Simcha Blass and his son Yeshayana observed a tree in Israel that appeared to grow without any water, but later found a small amount of water leaking from an underground pipe. . This led Brass to invent modern drip irrigation, using plastic for emitters and long passages called labyrinths, reducing water usage and changing the world of agriculture. He founded the company Netafim in partnership with his Kibbutz Hatzerim in the mid-1960s and patented the technology still in use today.

Pillcam: a view of the digestive system

A camera in a swallowed capsule the size of a jelly bean takes pictures of the patient’s intestines, which are transmitted via sensors attached to the abdomen. This is Pilcam, a non-invasive method for diagnosing diseases of the digestive system, invented by Israeli engineer Gabrial Idan and Israeli gastroenterologist Eitan Scapa.

ICQ instant messaging

ICQ (short for I seek you) was a pioneer of instant messaging services. It was developed in 1996 by the Mirabilisan Israeli company started by Arik Vardi, Yair Goldfinger, Sefi Vigiser and Amnon Amir, who he met while working at Zapa Digital Arts in Tel Aviv. ICQ was one of AOL Instant Messenger’s main competitors until AOL acquired his ICQ in 1998.

USB flash drive

Before the invention of the USB flash drive (memory stick) by Israelis Dov Moran and Aryeh Mergi at the turn of the 20th century, carrying large amounts of data in one’s pocket that could be easily moved from one source to another was not possible. I could not do it. Remember floppy disks?

Sniffphone

Sniffphone works like a breathalyzer, but instead of measuring blood alcohol levels, it detects cancers such as stomach and lung cancer. Hossam Haick of Technion, an Israeli chemical engineer who understood that diseases have patterns of molecules in their breath, produced his Nano-Artificial Nose (he is NaNose for short) in 2014 with Professor Nir Peled of Tel Aviv University. launched. The Sniffphone has a built-in He NaNose that transfers readings via your smartphone.

Rewalk: bionic walking support

Israeli entrepreneur Amit Goffer invented the ReWalk robotic exoskeleton after a 1997 car accident left him a quadriplegic. Available for home use since 2014, his ReWalk Exo suit features motorized joints and a computerized system that allows the wearer to stand, walk, and climb stairs. increase. The ReWalk suit is incredibly expensive (over $70,000), but is used in some hospitals for patients recovering from stroke and spinal cord injuries.

3D printed heart

Although the number of heart transplants in the United States and elsewhere is increasing each year, donor availability has not kept up with demand. This makes the work of Tel Aviv University scientists who created a 3D-printed heart a real breakthrough. In 2019, Tal Dvir and his team used human heart tissue to transform fat cells into stem cells and ultimately heart cells used to create bioink. Layer by layer, the printer built a small organ (about the size of a rabbit’s heart) with a vascular system. The Dvirs team’s ultimate goal is to scale up to a fully functional human heart.

