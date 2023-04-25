Coming soon – accelerate software innovation with target-optimized code generation and virtual prototyping





Increasingly complex automotive systems are driving the need for new and powerful E/E architectures, and new technologies are emerging that significantly increase the computational load compared to previous generation SoCs. To deliver the next generation of differentiated software solutions, Model-Based Design (MBD) workflows must be deployed to address this new level of complexity. Also, solutions to optimize microcontrollers for development challenges in e-mobility, advanced control and signal processing functions, and deployments to multi-core microcontroller architectures. In this 30-minute webinar, he describes a workflow that can replace many of his traditional MBD workflows with physical targets in virtual prototypes.

This webinar includes:

An overview of the benefits of using advanced virtual prototyping in MBD workflows, including faster turnaround time, improved debug capabilities, and maximized deployment to developers Highlights features and capabilities of support packages for specialized microcontrollers Virtual Understand how to apply a fully virtual workflow using a prototype

A Q&A session will follow the technical presentation.

Speaker: Kevin Brand, Principal Engineer, Synopsys

Kevin Brand, Principal R&D Engineer at Synopsys, has worked in the field of virtual prototyping for 18 years. His focus is on automotive, and in recent years he has devoted himself to R&D, virtual prototyping and deploying his solutions directly in semiconductor, Tier 1, and his OEM companies. He holds a master’s degree in electronic engineering from Napier University, Edinburgh and has previously worked in the aerospace and defense sector.

Dineshkumar Dinesh Selvaraj, Principal Engineer, Infineon Technologies

Dinesh Selvaraj leads virtual prototype development for Infineon Technologies’ AURIX family of microcontrollers. He has over 16 years of experience in the ESL field, with a focus on traditional pre-silicon software verification, RTL co-simulation, and developing virtual prototypes for early performance analysis and optimization using models. . Prior to joining Infineon, Dinesh worked at Intel and Tata Elxsi. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology in Trichy.

Kelly Zhang, Applications Engineer, MathWorks

As an Applications Engineer at MathWorks, Kelly Zhang focuses on model-based design workflows, use of Simulink, control system design, code generation, verification and validation tools. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering from the University of Toronto and Carnegie She holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Mellon University with a focus on control and robotic systems.

Moderator: Amanda Hosey, Editor, SAE Media Group

