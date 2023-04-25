Google’s parent company, Alphabet, beat its first-quarter forecasts despite a $2.6 billion hit from reduced staff and office space and a slowdown in YouTube advertising.





Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, bucked recent trends in the tech sector by beating Wall Street financial expectations in the first quarter.

The company’s revenues of $69.8 billion were up 3% from the prior-year quarter, and diluted earnings per share were down 5% to $1.17. Analysts’ consensus forecast was for revenue of $68.8 billion and earnings per share of $1.06.

These results were achieved despite costs of $2.6 billion during the quarter due to staff and office space reductions. Alphabet announced last January that it would cut its 12,000 jobs, about 6% of its workforce. The largest staff cut in the company’s history followed what it called a “hard overhaul” of operations.

Investors reacted positively to the earnings report, with Alphabet’s shares up about 4% in after-hours trading. The stock more than doubled in early 2020 and early 2021 as the pandemic magnified the attraction of Alphabet’s products and services, but then the stock essentially leveled off.

Ad revenue on YouTube fell 3% to $6.7 billion. This is in line with the slight decline that a wide range of ad sellers are reporting due to greater challenges in the economy, but also noting that the negative move in YouTube advertising continues his third straight quarter. Worth it. Total digital ad revenue fell by less than 1% to $54.5 billion, making him only the third year-over-year decline in major advertising businesses in the company’s history. The drop was smaller than analysts expected.

During the company’s earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai cited the performance of the company’s search and cloud businesses.

Alphabet and Google CFO Ruth Porat said the outlook for the quarter remains uncertain.

