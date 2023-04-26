CDIS building fosters high-tech innovation and collaboration





In 1957, the newly commissioned Ensign John Mulgridge was installed in the tally center at Dover Air Force Base alongside the latest in computing technology, the 25-ton, 6,000-square-foot Honeywell DATAmatic 1000.

Speaking at the construction site of the future home of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Computers, Data & Information Science, Mowglidge said he thought about the future and how things have changed. Many of the crowds that gathered for the building’s groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday had more computing power than his DATAmatic 1000 in a small wrist-worn smartwatch.

He sees a more rapid future with the CDIS building as an important link.

Thousands of young minds roam the halls, occupy laboratories and sit in classrooms, said Morgridge, who joined his wife Tasia as a major donor to help build. It’s about using data and data tools designed to understand and influence some of humanity’s most pressing problems: climate, disease, energy, waste, artificial intelligence, and space.

Governor Tony Evers, UW Systems President Jay Rothman, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Interim Provost Eric Wilcotts, and CDIS Founding Director Tom Erickson thank Moogles and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation for investing in the groundbreaking building Hats off to the members of the UWMadison community and the design and construction professionals who will bring the nearly 350,000 square foot structure to life over the next two years.

When completed, the building will house the CDIS. CDIS includes School of Information, Department of Computer Science and Statistics, Department of UW School of Medicine and Public Health, Department of Biostatistics and Medical Informatics, American Family Insurance Data Science Institute, and N+1 Institute. Laboratories and High Throughput Computing Centers.

Partnerships already developed here with leading employers in the industry and region ensure that students are workforce ready and have access to countless opportunities with in-demand skills.

Tom Erickson

The CDIS building is Wisconsin’s high-tech beacon, fostering a diverse and inclusive tech community, enabling computational fluency in all fields, supporting pioneering research, and fostering entrepreneurship. , will be a light on innovation and collaboration by attracting companies to a higher level, Erickson said. skilled workforce.

Evers expects the impact of the building and school to extend into Wisconsin’s future.

Partnerships already developing here with leading industry and regional employers ensure that students are workforce ready and able to use their in-demand skills to tap into countless opportunities. That’s why, as a state, creating a pipeline of students with programs like this is the foresight to grow our future workforce and build the future we all want for our state and the world. important for growing.

According to Rothman, state higher education institutions are meeting this challenge, citing major campus initiatives as examples.

The State of Wisconsin can be proud that this new facility will not only allow this university to remain competitive, but will also provide an avenue for collaboration with other system universities across the state. We have more than 2.5 times more computer and information science graduates than we did just 10 years ago. UWMadison is leading the way and he has more than tripled the number of graduates in the field.

The university was able to keep its highly popular degree programs in Computer Science (the largest on campus) and Data Science (the fastest growing major) open to all UWMadison students who wished to do so.

Wilcots said this reflects a commitment to access that all students should have the opportunity to incorporate computational thinking, data and information into their education. That’s the Wisconsin way, and it separates us from our peers in very important ways.

Mnookin announced that the new building’s Student Commons will be named after the late Rebecca Blank, Honorary Chancellor. Rebecca Blank was a deep believer in the idea that to do something truly great, you must first bring people together, Mnookin said.

The new home of CDIS, UWMadison’s newest school is a way to foster collaboration, doubling down on the impact of technology in many of the university’s highly gifted disciplines.

This facility will allow us to do what no other university in the country has done, bringing together three top-ranked faculties under one roof to combine computing, biomedical research, engineering and medicine. These faculties can be anchored in a high-tech corridor that connects the Mnookin said. We know we need to work to solve the world’s problems. We build not just partnerships, but entire innovation ecosystems that attract partners from on and off campus to ignite the breakthrough discoveries and innovations that change lives and power the state’s growing technology sector.

