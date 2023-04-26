



By Akash Sriram and Greg Bensinger

(Reuters) – Alphabet on Tuesday said it would buy back $70 billion of its stock, boosting demand for its cloud services and higher-than-expected ad sales, boosting first-quarter profit and earnings above expectations.

Investors welcomed the buyback plan, with shares of Google’s parent company rising 1.6% on margins after soaring 4% in after-hours trading. Demand for cloud services soared, and Google’s ad revenue grew more than expected.

Alphabet reported first-quarter ad revenue fell slightly to $54.55 billion from the year-ago quarter, but still beat analyst estimates of $53.71 billion. It was his third decline for the company since going public in 2004, but his second decline after his 3.6% decline in advertising sales in the fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Alphabet reported earnings per share of $1.17, beating the average estimate of $1.07 per share.

Insider Intelligence Senior Analyst Max Willens said:

He said it was “remarkable” to have made a profit on cloud computing, but “the reality is that Google Cloud has lagged behind its two most important competitors and its growth has slowed. I have,” he said. Unit sales he increased 28% to $7.41 billion.

Similarly, advertisers, who make up the bulk of Alphabet’s sales, are cutting back on spending as consumers return to brick-and-mortar shopping following the easing of masking and other restrictions. Marketers are experimenting more with new platforms such as TikTok to attract younger audiences. Meanwhile, the company is looking to keep costs tight amid recession fears and decided to cut about 12,000 jobs in January. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on a conference call. He told investors on Wednesday that he expects capital spending to be “slightly higher” this year than in 2022.

Alphabet has otherwise sought to keep spending low, including employee perks and use of company resources. In his March internal email, Porat told employees that additional cost-cutting measures will need to be taken in the coming months.

She said in a call Tuesday that Alphabet is working to “permanently design its cost base” to invest in priorities such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Alphabets’ Google division is struggling to keep up with rivals, especially Microsoft Corp, in deploying new artificial intelligence software that can generate long-form responses to queries and other prompts. Microsoft has pledged his $10 billion to OpenAI, whose ChatGPT software has been the talk of Silicon Valley since the free version was introduced in November.

Microsoft on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations with third-quarter earnings and earnings, driven by growth in its cloud computing and office productivity software businesses, pushing its stock 8.5% higher in aftermarket trading Tuesday. Shares of rival technology companies Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc rose 2.3% and 5.3%, respectively.

Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was $69.79 billion, compared with an estimate of $68.95 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income for the first three months of the year was $15.05 billion, compared with $16.44 billion in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram from Bangalore and Greg Bensinger from San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Sayantani Ghosh and Matthew Lewis)

