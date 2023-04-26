Professor Nnamchi, elected Enugu Federal Law maker, unveiled a technology hub and innovation center.





He says he is in a hurry to empower voters.

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu.

In addition to sponsoring more than 150 students to use the Easter holidays to acquire computer knowledge, Professor Paul Sunday Nnamchi is committed to empowering Enugu East/Isi Uzo federation members and other young people. Announced technology hubs and innovation centers. Enugu province.

Professor Nnamchi, a newly elected MP for the Enugu East/Isi Uzo federal constituency, has yet to be sworn in, but he believes that Enugu State is within his reach and connection with his voters. by extension to the inhabitants of

The technology hub and innovation center are located on the grounds of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Abakpanike and Enugu.

In his words, “I am sure that my voters, and by extension the state of Enugu, will feel the full-scale impact of our people-oriented leadership and clear people-centered innovations and programs to make people’s lives better.” We are in a hurry to make it possible.”

According to him, the tech hub and innovation program he packages, known as “PROF PAUL NNAMCHI TECH HUB AND YOUTH INNOVATION (PPNTAYI),” will help young people and children, who are now abundant resources in the country, It is for considering how best to utilize From their energies and initiatives to reshape the future of our state and nation.

he said: So our people move from consumption to production.

I have an ambition to reach out to people who have long abandoned their desires. Before I take the oath, I have limited time to explain why I land.

I intend to use the boundless boundaries of education, especially in the various endeavors of human existence, to push my people up the socio-economic ladder, he said.

PPNTAYI had many programs such as STEM education for youth, commercial education for adults, sustainable education for rural development, and innovative programs such as green materials and renewable energy. “

He added, “We had to develop human capital and teach people about the effects of climate change. We can care more about the people around us.”

Responding to a question about its impact on society so far, Professor Nnamuchi revealed that he has a center at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). ESUT guides rural sustainable development and is a place where women and youth are trained in sustainable agriculture. Above all, the conversion of waste into wealth and renewable energy.

Professor Nnamchi said he sponsored computer training for more than 150 students at the tech hub because he wanted them to have the latest knowledge and skills so they could compete better with their colleagues in developed countries.

In his words, we are highly skilled computer and IT professionals who can take advantage of the employability and innovation currently embedded in software program design, coding, and other advanced computer/ICT uses. He said it was gradually moving to the level of

The beneficiary students expressed their appreciation for Professor Nnamchi’s gesture. Master Usman Emmanuel of Real Genius International College, Thinkers Corner, Enugu received his N10,000 cash award as the best trainee from Professor Nnamchi.

The ICT training, funded by Professor Paul Nnamchi, was aimed at young people on vacation, but allowed some adults keen to become computer savvy. The training provided her with an opportunity to learn the intricacies of the various packages, computers. Such as typing like she’s computer savvy.

end.

