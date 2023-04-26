Google’s sustained ad downturn weighs on Alphabets’ first quarter results





Google’s advertising woes continued in the first quarter, but internet companies are also grappling with advances in artificial intelligence technology that threaten to undermine the dominant search engine.

An unprecedented drop in digital ad revenue for Google, the company’s main source of revenue for more than two decades, came into clearer focus on Tuesday as its parent company Alphabet released its Mercy results from January. became.

Alphabet’s total revenue for the period increased year-on-year, while Google’s first quarter ad revenue was $54.5 billion, down slightly from the previous year.

The decline follows a roughly 4% decline in the last three months of last year, and marks the first time Google’s advertising revenue has fallen consecutively year over year since going public in 2004. is.

Google’s YouTube video site, which has been a marketing magnet for the past few years, experienced its second consecutive quarter of erosion, with ad sales down 2.5% from last year.

Alphabets’ total revenues for the quarter were $69.8 billion, up 3% from last year, driven by growth in its cloud computing sector.

But advertising problems weighed on Alphabet’s earnings.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company posted earnings of $15.05 billion, or $1.17 per share, down 8% from last year.

Mass layoffs and other cost-cutting charges of more than $2 billion contributed to the decline in earnings.

Alphabets’ total revenue increased 3% to $69.8 billion in the quarter, driven by growth in its cloud computing division. But advertising problems weighed on Alphabet’s earnings. AFP via Getty Images

Both Alphabets’ revenue and profit beat the conservative estimates of analysts surveyed by FactSet Research.

That, and a $70 billion share buyback plan, helped Alphabets’ stock rise 4% in long-term trading after the numbers came out.

The company’s stock has fallen about 15% over the past year, amid investor concerns over Google’s advertising slump and concerns about the company’s future prospects.

After evaluating first-quarter results, Insider Intelligence analyst Max Willens said Google’s core business is facing the most serious challenges it has encountered in quite some time.

To keep profits, Alphabet announced plans in January to lay off 12,000 employees, or 6% of its workforce. This is the largest pay cut in the company’s history.

However, the layoffs were not completed by the end of the quarter, leaving Alphabet with more than 190,000 employees as of March 31, and December 31, after the company added about 34,000 employees last year. is almost the same number as

Alphabet expects its workforce to reflect recent job cuts by the end of June.

Google is trying to counter ChatGPT’s popularity with its own alternative, Bard.ZUMAPRESS.com.

Google’s current advertising slump has spurred rising interest rates that could lead to a recession, among businesses reacting to a slowdown in discretionary consumer spending amid budget-squeezing inflation. It largely reflects more prudent spending.

However, with the release of the artificial intelligence ChatGPT bot built into Microsoft’s Bing search engine, there are concerns that Google will face a long-term threat to its search engine and reduce advertising revenue. is rising.

Adopting ChatGPT and Bing as a better way for people to find what they’re looking for could siphon traffic from the Google search engine, which has long been the main gateway to the Internet.

As a result, Google’s advertising revenue declines.

Google is trying to counter ChatGPT’s popularity with its own alternative called Bard, but so far it’s been trying to avoid behavior that offends billions of users and advertisers in the process. , and has limited its functionality in order to reduce the possibility of creating disinformation. Other fabrications that technology calls hallucinations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/25/googles-persisting-ad-slump-weighs-on-alphabets-q1-results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos