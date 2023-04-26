New CompTIA HR Survey Reveals Focus on Talent Mobility, New Technologies, and Retention Challenges – TechBuzz News





Human resource (HR) professionals navigating economic uncertainty and an ever-changing work environment are pursuing new approaches and new technologies, according to a recent study by CompTIA, a non-profit organization in the information technology (IT) industry. to better develop and retain talent. Labor force.

According to CompTIA’s annual report, Workforce and Learning Trends, published April 19, 2023, a majority of HR professionals expect their organizations to maintain their current hiring pace, with 71% will be hired to support growth initiatives in the first half of this year. Layoffs will continue to be a reality, with 23% expecting skills gaps to be a factor in layoff decisions.

CompTIA identifies five key trends shaping today’s efforts by organizations to recruit new talent and rethink how they deploy existing staff.

The growing scope and importance of the talent mobility approach The T-shaped skills model will continue to be essential for future-proof careers Algorithms and platforms will have a major impact on talent development Equality, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) momentum Talent markets add a new dimension to workforce flexibility

Three-quarters of CompTIA survey respondents reported having a formal or informal talent mobility program in place within their organization, and 75% said their organization has expanded the reach of its programs and emphasized talent mobility. says he plans to

CompTIA Chief Solutions Officer Nancy Hammervik said: “Every organization has untapped talent and opportunities to empower employees to work toward their next career.”

Maintaining a focus on durable skills remains critical for most businesses. According to the survey, 84% of HR professionals believe he is competent to guide his management of talent using his T-shaped skill model (pictured right) developed by McKinsey & Company. is showing. A T-shaped model means employees with a very deep understanding of a particular area and a wide range of cross-disciplinary competencies.

Hannah Johnson, Senior Vice President of Technical Talent Programs at CompTIA, said: “Done with intention, this powerful combination can help future-proof your organization and make it more competitive.”

With new HR technology innovations constantly hitting the market, most organizations report a mix of system upgrades and new implementations. Three of the top four new investments in platforms and systems are focused on talent development and deployment. Talent mobility and talent market platform (69% of net value). and Skills Inventory, Talent Intelligence, and Career Path Platforms (70% of Net).

While still in its early stages, most HR professionals are eyeing artificial intelligence (AI). Not surprisingly, the largest percentage of respondents have a neutral or undecided view of AI and its impact on HR (52%).

CompTIA’s “Workforce and Learning Trends” report surveyed 450 US and 200 UK HR and L&D professionals across industry sectors and company sizes, conducted in January and February 2023 Based on research. The full report is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/research/workforce-and-learning-trends-2023.

CompTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association), based in the Chicago area and also in Utah County, is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training organization. In late 2022, CompTIA acquired TestOut Corporation, based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. His non-profit CompTIA employs dozens of employees in Utah, working out of the Lehigh Kiln coworking space.

