Lighter, stronger and subtly redesigned 720S





The 2024 McLaren 750S debuts as a lighter, more powerful and subtly restyled version of the 720S. McLaren says about 30% of the 750S’s parts are new or updated, with a 740hp twin-turbo V-8 adding 30hp to his. The 750S Coupe weighs up to 66 pounds less than his 720S predecessor, and the 750S Spider is just 108 pounds heavier than the new Coupe.

The 2024 McLaren 750S isn’t dramatically different from the 720S model it replaces. Some might jump to conclusions, such as seeing the subtle cosmetic changes on the new nameplate and accusing McLaren of giving a production supercar a basic facelift. Others would correctly predict that there’s a lot more going on under the 750S’s similar exterior.

lighter and stronger

Compared to its predecessor, the 720S, the changes to its successor are evolutionary rather than revolutionary. About 30% of the 750S’s parts are new or updated, according to McLaren. His twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine is still mounted in the center of the car’s carbon fiber structure, but the higher boost pressure allows the engine to produce an additional 30 horsepower and 22 lb-ft of torque, Raises maximum output to 740. horse and 590 lb-ft.

The flat-plane cranked V-8 shares a lighter piston with the track-focused 765LT. The previously separate exhaust pipes converge to a central exit setup like the McLaren P1. This is said to make the 750S sound even more ferocious, especially at stratospheric rpm. Larger air intakes ahead of the rear wheels are said to improve engine cooling, and a redesigned rear bumper sits below a new mesh grille.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, but McLaren says the 750S’s gearbox has a short final drive ratio. Also new is the ability to limit downshifts that cause the engine to overrev, ensuring gear changes occur only at optimal times.

These mechanical upgrades are further optimized by meticulous weight saving measures. The 750S Coupe is claimed to be up to 66 pounds lighter than its predecessor, the 720S (in the 2018 example, he scored 3161 pounds on the scale). His one factor in the 750S’s weight savings is the new standard carbon fiber racing seats, which are said to save a total of 38.6 pounds compared to the regular seats on the 720S. A lighter carbon bucket set is also an option.

Other areas where McLaren has emulated the Atkins diet include the new standard forged wheels, which are claimed to be the lightest ever worn on a series production model. These rollers are said to save 30.4 pounds. Another 4 pounds less thanks to a new column-mounted digital gauge cluster, another 3.5 pounds less with a lighter windshield, and another 4.4 pounds less with some improved suspension components. .

With the 750S lighter and stiffer, both the Coupe and Spyder (convertible) are claimed to reach 60 mph in 2.7 seconds. The Spider, with its retractable hardtop, is said to be 108 pounds heavier than the Coupe and reach 124 miles per hour in 7.3 seconds. Both body styles have a claimed top speed of 206 mph.

Helping stop these exotic beasts is a new brake package designed for the racetrack. Equipped with bits inherited from the McLaren Senna, the kit includes a 15.4-inch carbon-ceramic rotor and a monoblock (aka one-piece) front he caliper that greatly resists fading and wear. Even without an upgrade, the new brake booster and vacuum pump are said to give a more consistent brake feel.

Despite being 3.5 pounds lighter than its predecessor, the active rear wing with more surface area provides more downforce and also plays a braking role at high speeds. Besides the standard Pirelli P Zero tires, you can upgrade to the stickier P Zero Corsa or super sticky Trofeo R rubber.

From 720S to 750S

Customers don’t have to pay extra for the 750S’s enhanced suspension, which features McLaren’s third-generation Proactive Chassis Control. Like his PCC II system on the 720S, it uses a network of hydraulic hoses and accumulators designed to reduce body roll without compromising ride quality. However, PCC III brings retuned accumulators, revised geometry, and lighter dampers and springs. The spring rate is slightly softer at the front and slightly stiffer at the rear.

Compared to its predecessor, the 750S has a 6mm wider front track. Newer cars still use hydraulic steering systems, but with faster ratios. When asked why McLaren hasn’t switched to an electric-assisted setup, a McLaren rep said it was steering feel and genuine feedback that defined the brand, and currently the hydraulic system is the only one that maintains it. said to be a method.

Inside, the 750S doesn’t look too different from the 720S. However, there’s a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay (sorry Android Auto users). The cabin also has customizable ambient lighting, and wealthy folks who want to rock out can still take advantage of the Bower & Wilkins sound system.

The steering column has added power adjustment, allowing drivers to access individual drive modes without taking their hands off the wheel. The debut of the McLaren Control Launcher also means drivers can configure their favorite drive mode settings and turn them on or off on the fly.

mclaren

For coupe owners who want to remind themselves of the rear-located ballistic V8, McLaren has a transparent panel through which the engine can be seen. Other desirable features include a front axle lift system that raises the nose of the car in 4 seconds instead of 10.

The nose of the car also has an extended front splitter that juts out from the new lower front fascia, nothing compared to the tight spacing between the signature ‘eye sockets’. One cool new detail is the ability to paint the area around the headlights to match the body color or trim them in carbon fiber.

The 2024 McLaren 750S Coupe starts at $331,740 and the Spider version starts at $352,740. US dealers are taking orders now, with the first examples expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.

senior editor

Eric Stafford’s car addiction began before he could walk, and since 2016 his passion has been writing car and driver news, reviews and more. Apparently, getting rich is harder than social media influencers think. The years spent on the Jalopy finally paid off when Car and Driver hired him. His garage currently houses a 2010 Acura RDX and a 1997 manual Chevrolet Camaro Z/28. I have a 1990 Honda CRX Si.

