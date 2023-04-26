ChatGPT, The Rise of Generative AI





Over the past few months, both the business and tech worlds have been buzzing about ChatGPT, and many leaders are wondering what this AI advancement means for their organizations. On his ChatGPT, generative AI in general, explore how leaders expect the story of generative AI to change in the coming months, and how companies are preparing for what’s new today and what’s next. Let’s look at.

What is ChatGPT? ChatGPT is a product of OpenAI. This is just one example of generative AI. GPT stands for Generatively Trained Transformer. Transformers are a type of AI deep learning model first introduced by Google in his 2017 research paper. Five years later, the Transformers architecture has evolved to create powerful models such as ChatGPT. ChatGPT has greatly improved the number of tokens it can accept (4,096 tokens versus 2,049 for GPT-3). This allows the model to effectively “remember” about the current conversation and inform subsequent responses in context from previous question-answer pairs. conversation. Whenever the maximum number of tokens is reached, the conversation is reset without context. It reminds me of Pixar’s Nemo’s conversation with Dory. ChatGPT was trained on a much larger dataset than its predecessor, with much more parameters. ChatGPT was trained on his 175 billion parameters. For comparison, GPT-2 was 1.5B (2019), Google’s LaMBDA was 137B (2021), and Google’s BERT was 0.3B (2018). These attributes allow users to query a wide range of information. ChatGPT’s conversational interface is a great way to access that knowledge. This interface, combined with increased tokens and an extensive knowledge base with more parameters, helps ChatGPT look very human-like.

ChatGPT is certainly impressive, and its conversational interface makes it more accessible and understandable than its predecessor. Meanwhile, many other labs are developing their own generative AI models. Some examples have emerged from partnerships between players, along with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, and others. The frequency of new generative AI releases, the scope of training data, the number of parameters trained, and the tokens that can be ingested will continue to grow. In the near future, there will be many more developments in the field of generative AI that will become available rapidly. 2 years from GPT-2 (February 2019) to GPT-3 (May 2020), 2.5 years from ChatGPT (November 2022), only 4 to GPT-4 (March 2023) it was the moon

How ChatGPT and Generative AI fit in with Conversational AI

Text-based generative AI can be seen as an important component in the broader context of conversational AI. Business applications for conversational AI have included help desks and service desks for several years. A natural language processing (NLP) interpretation layer underpins all conversational AI. This is because it must first understand the request before responding. Today’s enterprise applications of conversational AI leverage responses from curated sets of answers or results generated from searches of named information resources. The AI ​​may use a repository of frequently asked questions (generating predefined answers) or an enterprise system of record (generating cited answers) as its knowledge base.

When generative AI is introduced to conversational applications, it is currently not possible to provide an answer with the source of the information. The generative nature of large language models is to create new responses by compiling and reconstructing information from a set of information. This is a problem for enterprise applications, as it is often essential to verify responses and cite sources for further clarification.

Another key challenge with generative AI today is its indifference to truth. It’s not “liar”. Because it shows an awareness of fact and fiction. It is optimized to predict the most probable response based on the context of the current conversation, the prompts provided, and the dataset it was trained on, so it is unaware of veracity. In its current form, generative AI prompts you for information. In other words, your question may cause the model to generate incorrect information. The rules and restrictions of today’s correspondence are built in as an additional “safety” layer outside the model structure itself.

For now, ChatGPT finds most of its applications in creative settings. But soon, generative AI like ChatGPT will pull responses from curated knowledge bases (such as enterprise systems of record). Able to meet current challenges.

In November 2022, ChatGPT was only accessible via a web-based interface. By March 2023, ChatGPT maker OpenAI announced the availability of GPT3.5 Turbo, an application programming interface (API) that allows developers to integrate his ChatGPT into their applications. The availability of the API doesn’t solve ChatGPT’s inability to cite sources in responses, but it does show that generative AI capabilities are advancing rapidly. Enterprise leaders should consider how today’s advances in generative AI will relate to future business models and processes.

What you need to prepare

Organizations that already have some experience with generative AI are in a better position to apply it than their peers. The next impressive development in generative AI is coming in less than six months. How can organizations find and maintain an edge? Principles to prepare for the great “what’s next?” Whether the technology in question is generative AI or something else, it remains the same. is.

It is difficult to gain a deep empirical understanding of new technology without experimentation. Leaders should define processes for early evaluation of the development of these AI technologies, as well as the infrastructure and environment to support experimentation.

They need to respond to innovation in an agile way. In other words, you learn by starting small and doing. They track market innovations and look for opportunities to update their business and competitive strategies as advances in AI become available.

They need to set up small cross-functional teams to monitor these advances and experiment accordingly. Educate that team on the algorithms, data sources, and training methods used for specific AI applications. Because these are important considerations for corporate recruitment. If you haven’t already, you should develop a modular and adaptable AI governance framework to evaluate and maintain your solution. Specifically, it includes generative capabilities as outlined below.

Leaders don’t have to think about what ChatGPT, other generative AI, and other transformative technologies mean for their business and competitive strategy. By keeping an eye on new possibilities, leaders must create an environment and infrastructure that supports the identification of new technology opportunities and prepares them to embrace mature technologies for enterprise adoption.

Learn more about Protiviti Artificial Intelligence Services.

connect with the author

Christine LivingstonManaging Director of Technology Consulting

