Google Ads Rebound, Revenue Growth Returns





Google’s ad revenue for the first month of 2023 broadly matches the strong results reported a year ago, with parent company Alphabet beating Wall Street earnings estimates and giving its stock 4% in aftermarket trading on Tuesday. raised it.

The result follows two consecutive quarters of declining revenue as advertisers retreat and cloud computing growth slows sharply. Ad revenue fell 4% in his last three months last year, just the second quarterly decline in the company’s history.

By contrast, in the most recent period, Google’s total revenue increased 3% or 6% to $69.8 billion before currency effects, while earnings per share were $1.17, up from $1.23 a year earlier. decreased to Wall Street expected earnings of $68.9 billion and earnings of $1.06 per share for him.

Google’s search advertising business returned to growth, with revenue up 2% in the quarter. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai also said his 28% growth in Google’s cloud division was one-third his own in the cloud market, far behind Amazon and Microsoft. highlighted as a sign of renewed momentum.

Before the numbers were even released, Alphabets’ stock was up 17% year-to-date, marking a return to Big Tech’s popularity on Wall Street.

The largest U.S. tech company has given growth in the first quarter as it’s difficult to compare its strong start to 2022 with the slowdown in spending that has hit many parts of the business. However, comparisons will become difficult later in the year, and stock market investors are beginning to expect a return to double-digit growth.

The latest figures reflect a number of temporary factors and accounting changes. In January, Google announced plans to cut his headcount by 12,000, or 6% of his total, and also cut office space. As a result, he incurred a $2.6 billion charge in the first quarter.

Earnings were also boosted by a nearly $1 billion reduction in depreciation expense following the company’s decision last quarter to extend the useful life of its data center equipment for accounting purposes. Alphabet also said it has moved an unspecified portion of its employee stock-based compensation expense from his first three months to the latter quarter of the year.

Alphabet added 537 employees in the most recent quarter. That’s well below last year’s quarterly average of about 8,500 employees, which he increased by 22%. The company said the job cuts announced in January would primarily take effect in the second quarter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/88d1e2c1-ea44-4867-8cd6-c4b4387c58e6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos