Google and Mandiant Highlight Top Threats and Evolving Adversaries





SAN FRANCISCO — Adversary groups linked to China and North Korea are becoming increasingly innovative, from choosing specific targets to leveraging zero-day exploits, Mandiant and Google executives say in a panel discussion at RSA Conference 2023 warned.

Sandra Joyce, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Intelligence at Mandiant, moderated Google’s Threat Intelligence Media Briefing to kick off RSA Conference 2023 on Monday. John Hultquist, her VP of Mandiant Intelligence Analytics at Google Cloud. Charles Carmakal, his CTO at Mandiant Consulting for Google Cloud, said:

Panel discussions covered ransomware trends, current geopolitical observations, and the evolution of state-sponsored threat groups. Most of the threat groups have been known risks to enterprises for decades, but one group stood out in its progress despite its early stages. It’s his teenage years in the United States.

Panelists highlighted the adversarial group’s advances, including increasing motivation for North Korea-related actors to pursue cryptocurrencies, targeting vulnerability researchers, and increasing supply chain breaches. Hultquist warned that North Korean threat actors are trying newer techniques than ever before.

Additionally, he observed that the infrastructure of Chinese threat actors has improved significantly. One of the examples Hultquist provided was his ability to hide infrastructure in his Soho router through a network of proxies. Russian attackers are doing the same, he said.

Carmakal added that Chinese actors are now identifying the types of organizations they target. Defense contractors, government agencies, telecommunications, and technology companies are especially preferred.

Even more alarming is the growing number of China-related actors exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities in edge devices or systems that do not support endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools. He highlighted recent attacks targeting products such as Sonicwall, Fortinet VPN appliances and VMware hypervisors.

“The first attacks started with exploits of zero-day vulnerabilities, and what we discovered was that these attackers were deploying malware on Fortinet firewalls or VMware hypervisors, allowing enterprises to Problems are hard to find,” Carmakal said at the panel. “Even if you’re a customer, even if you have admin access, you can’t see processes, see files on the filesystem, get memory, security he can’t install telemetry .”

The problem goes beyond Chinese groups, according to panelists. The overall threat landscape of attackers exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities has increased exponentially.

unexpected threat

While adversary state-backed groups are showing increasing capabilities, Carmakal has raised concerns about an entirely different threat group: US and UK teenagers.

Mandiant has seen young individuals break into some of the largest organizations, he said. Carmakal attributes the group’s success to an effective social engineering campaign. For example, a user could be tricked into logging into anydesk.com, downloading the anydesk client, and then providing remote her access to the attacker.

“They are one of the most prevalent threat actors in the United States today and are very difficult to defend against,” said Carmakal.

Another factor in the success of 13-year-old teenagers is personal knowledge. Carmakal observed an attacker’s ability to send persuasive text her messages containing malicious links to an employee’s work or personal mobile phone. The target is technical support or call center employees.

As with targeting edge devices that don’t support EDR, Carmakal said these messages aren’t monitored by the enterprise. Network traffic between his website, similar to his work or personal cell phone, traverses a cellular network that the company cannot monitor. The rise of hybrid work means that personal and work devices are often intertwined.

Carmakal warns that teens are also adept at making personal attacks on organizations and individuals by harassing employees and their families.

“It’s one thing to pay to get a decryptor, unless you’re a company executive and your daughter is being harassed by an attacker,” Carmakal said. increase.

In discussing the changing trends in ransomware, Hultquist said multi-pronged extortion, which often involves the theft or potential exposure of sensitive data, is the most common way for financially motivated cybercriminals to monetize their intrusions. method. It’s more effective than the chaos caused by deploying ransomware that encrypts systems, he said.

Additionally, critical infrastructure is still at risk as ransomware groups select targets they believe will pay. According to Hultquist, activity around these entities dipped briefly, but “are back on track.”

He was also concerned about the 2024 presidential election. Mandiant has observed “serious” activity from Russia and Iran before and after the last election, and Hultquist expects to see similar activity this time around, along with other sources the company has not yet considered. Players may also be involved.

“In this country’s elections, we are particularly vulnerable than others,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchsecurity/news/365535384/Google-Mandiant-highlight-top-threats-evolving-adversaries The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos