Alphabet sales rise unexpectedly in Q1 amid industry slowdown | Google





Alphabet shares rose in after-hours trading on Tuesday as the tech company outperformed analysts’ first-quarter earnings estimates, an unexpected bright spot in an otherwise struggling tech sector.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $69.8 billion, up 3% year-over-year and beating analyst estimates of $68.9 billion. The company’s cloud business turned a profit for the first time since its inception, with revenue of $191 million.

The stock rose nearly 3% in after-hours trading as investors were encouraged by Alphabets’ announcement of a $70 billion share buyback.

In a statement accompanying the report, the company’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, acknowledged that cloud services are gaining momentum, and Alphabet continues to invest in search capabilities, including the use of artificial intelligence. I’m here.

He said it has introduced significant product updates rooted in deep computer science and AI. North Star provides the most helpful answers for its users, continues its long track record of innovation, and great opportunities lie ahead.

Artificial intelligence was a big focus of the day, mentioned more than 60 times in the conference call with investors that accompanied the report. Pichai said the company will accelerate development of his AI, playing it safe. Following the success of Microsoft-owned ChatGPT, Alphabet launched its own AI chatbot Bard in February.

Pichai said that as we continue to introduce AI into our products, our AI principles and the highest belief in information integrity will remain at the core of everything we do.

In previous earnings calls, Alphabet outperformed peers such as Meta and Twitter, but has struggled in recent months and announced a hiring freeze in August. In January, he cut more than 12,000 jobs, or 6% of his global workforce, and in an internal memo leaked in March, Alphabet cut some employee benefits to cut costs. It became clear that it was planned to

A report on Tuesday suggested a potential recovery, even as YouTube’s parent company struggles to compete with TikTok’s rapid rise, with YouTube’s ad revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 expected to be more than the company’s. for the first time in its history, it has nearly doubled. % from $7.2 billion to $7.0 billion y/y.

YouTube ad revenue fell 2.6% in the quarter, but at $6.69 billion, it still beats analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. The company continues to invest in short-form videos to compete with his TikTok, and Pichai said on a conference call Tuesday that his daily views on YouTube shorts are up from his 30 billion views last year. He said it has increased to 50 billion.

A rare beat comes as the tech sector continues to limp in recession. With Meta announcing on Wednesday and Apple expected to report on Thursday, all eyes will be on the ongoing earnings report.

The company said in its report that its headcount increased by 16% year-over-year, despite layoffs. Investor optimism remains lukewarm despite relatively positive reports, said Max Willens, senior analyst at market research firm Insider Intelligence.

It’s worth noting that the cloud segment is profitable. It’s a testament to management’s dedication to pushing the cloud toward profitability. But the reality is that Google Cloud has lagged behind his two most important competitors, and its growth has slowed.

He added that Google’s core business of advertising revenue remains under threat, with YouTube’s revenue declining again and other revenues growing by less than 2%. Google’s core business faces the most serious challenges it has encountered in quite some time, he said.

