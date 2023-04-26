CodeX Conference: Improving Access to Courts Requires Not Just a Change in Technology, but a Change in Mindset





At a recent CodeX event, a panel discussed how not only new technology, but new attitudes are needed to improve citizen access to our court system.

City of Stamford, Calif. Identifying issues with citizens’ ability to access courts today is fairly straightforward. Mark He Chandler, Cisco’s former Chief Legal Officer and now a Fellow at his School of Stanford Law, said:

However, identifying the answer to that question is still much more difficult. Attendees at his 2023 CodeX FutureLaw conference at Stanford Law School presented some ideas, but ultimately those solutions had to be technical, regulatory, and even psychological. I said there might be.

technical problem

A session at CodeX titled A New Era in Court Process Automation brought together leaders from many technology companies and government agencies who were looking to make court systems easier to access. SoloSuit company panelist George Simons aims to help people facing debt litigation make it easier to take to court, and there are two issues he has to address. First, we need to deal with the court system, which is not very good at keeping parties informed of litigation progress. In many cases, people facing debt litigation do not realize there is a lawsuit against them until they lose the case because they never actually see the lawsuit.

And even if a complaint is filed, it is difficult to even submit an answer because the courts are not unified. And it’s nearly impossible to scale a technology business to automate the debt form submission process, Simons explained. This is because different courts have different forms to fill out and the court bureaucracy is often slow moving.

To deal with the courts, Simons said everything would have to be printed on paper and submitted to the courts by the USPS. Then when you send the file to court, it goes dark.

Panelist Noella Sudbury, founder and CEO of Rasa Public Benefit Corporation, found the same thing with her startup working to help individuals expunge criminal records. In the United States, between 20 and 30 million of her people are eligible for some sort of record clearance, but only 10 percent of them actually make it through the process, she explains, Sudbury. Technology can help to some extent, but it cannot speed up government, she added.

One legal technology company that has been able to scale more quickly is Rocket Lawyer, but another panelist, CEO Charley Moore, said the main reason is, among other things, that the company has a lot of money it doesn’t have to file with the Legal Department. You state that it’s because you’re dealing with forms. These include government contracts and personal legal documents. But if Rocket Lawyer ventures into a form that requires dealing with a government agency, such as filing a company incorporation application, this is a costly business every time the government gets involved, and the costs get higher and higher.

spot the difference

Panelists noted that changing this issue is neither red nor blue [state] As Stanford University Fellow Chandler said. But initiating change is a matter of strong leadership, and with 50 different states in the United States each with their own way of operating, we need to think differently.

Moore agreed. Given that courts are not usually a pressing issue for legislators, I don’t think there is much opportunity for a legislative solution in this political climate. While he noted that there could be rulemaking as well as lawyers’ advertising behavior, this area is unlikely to be a high priority right now.

Ultimately, the most hopeful are states such as Utah and Arizona, which have changed their rules of illegal activity to allow tech companies to implement new solutions. said Moore. It is in the interest of local courts and local institutions to actually adopt these reforms.

We have a vulcanized courtroom system, not a scalable solution that brings courtroom inefficiencies.

Panelist Grace Spulak, Senior Court Management Consultant with the National Center for State Courts, noted that efforts are already underway to motivate courts to make these changes. She pointed out that courts are not inherently technology-averse. Courts want to control the judiciary and want to work more efficiently and effectively, she said, and to convince courts that their actions will in fact have a positive impact on this change. is important, she added.

Sudbury also said these changes would help humanize the populations that would be helped. Looking at the national conversation, she said, it feels very abstract. But in reality, the world of crime-firing is a very personal one. She told the story of a typical client who was trying to turn her life around while in a drug addiction recovery program and wanted to clear her past records. The problem was that he earned $15 an hour from his job, too much for legal aid, but too little to pay a lawyer.

When people look at the people behind these stories, I think they are the types that really move the needle and inspire people to take action and change what happens to the law. I think we need more examples like this to make a real impact.

Companies like SoloSuit, Rasa and Rocket Lawyer will continue to emerge as new technologies create unique solutions to the access to justice problem. Increasingly, however, the main obstacles facing them will not be technical ones, but the need to find ways to actually impact a court system that has long seemed stagnant. .

The technology is already here, Moore said. What is missing is the political will to utilize those tools.

