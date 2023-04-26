Google Delays Stall San Jose Funds





Reports of Google’s massive development delay in downtown San Jose rock Silicon Valley, but one city advisory group tasked with overseeing millions of community funds from tech giant continues.

The committee will consist of 13 voting members with experience living or working relevant to the purpose of the fund and will hold its first meeting on May 18th. [email protected]A member of the committee said he had received little information about future work.

“It’s difficult to know from the outside what’s really going on and how it will affect plans for the city’s Downtown West,” said Celestin Williams. “Until we meet regularly and receive that information first hand, we really don’t know.”

Google has pledged a $155 million community fund to the city that will be used for education, job training, and preventing post-construction evictions in Downtown West. These millions and about 25,000 jobs are now balanced.

The company has already paid San Jose $7.5 million in community benefits and will pay another $15 million within 120 days of starting construction on its first office building, according to a city memo. Google originally planned to break ground on the proposed 80-acre campus by the end of the year.

Nancy Klein, director of economic development in San Jose, disputed claims that Google is delaying construction of Downtown West. Google also disputed this claim, but did not dispute the facts of his recent CNBC report.

“Everyone knew there was at least a 15 to 20 year build-up and a cycle,” Klein told San Jos Spotlight. “There was no commitment or commitment to any particular timeline.”

Klein said it will take years before committee members start thinking about seeking funding.First, the committee will help the committee develop a five-year strategic plan. must solicit bids from fund managers to The strategic plan he plans to submit to the San Jose City Council for approval in 2024, according to city documents last year.

The search giant said nothing had changed since it issued a statement months ago that it was “re-evaluating” the project’s timeline.

“We are committed to ensuring our real estate investments meet the future needs of our hybrid workforce, businesses and communities,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to the San Jos Spotlight and other news outlets. says. “Downtown he was committed to San Jose for the long term and believed in the importance of development while considering how best to move West forward.”

Contact Sonya Herrera [email protected] Or follow @SMHsoftware on Twitter.

