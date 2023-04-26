Innovative agricultural technology is fighting global food insecurity





Higher yield with less resources. This is a challenge that farmers around the world are trying to solve. According to UN data, global food insecurity has reached 29% of him, meaning more than 1 billion of his people face the problem.

Given that the world population is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, food demand will increase significantly. At the same time, the shortage of agricultural production is affecting the food chain.

Farmers and ranchers report struggling to find people willing to harvest and process the food produced, even as the search expands across borders.

In 2021, the National Farmers Union (NFU) wrote to then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson requesting the initiation of COVID-19 recovery visas to ease labor shortages across supply chains.

In the United States, with a declining rural population and more off-farm opportunities, many farmers are looking to bring in labor from other countries through the H-2A farm visa program.

lack of resources

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 37.6% of the earth’s land is used for agriculture, and countries such as Mexico use most of their water use in this sector (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Mexico 77%, according to the agency). National Water Agency, Conagua).

Sustainable use of land resources is essential for mitigating climate change and biodiversity loss. Thanks to new technologies, farmers can contribute to making their food supply chain more sustainable by reducing their carbon emissions.

The use of drones, autonomous tractors and agricultural robots are some of the key innovations in the future food supply.

Until recently, farming was always about doing more with more horses, more inputs, more hectares, but the digital age is changing all that. Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer at farm equipment maker John Deere, says the first 100 launches over the past decade have enabled them to do more with less and make informed decisions. We have focused on providing farmers with the tools to do so. Percentage of autonomous tractors in Las Vegas.

Until recently, farming was always about doing more with more horses, more inputs, more hectares, but the digital age is changing all that.Jamie Hind man

Driverless tractors aim to free farmers from 812 hours of driving by controlling the tractors via mobile phone or computer apps. Farmers can use the app to position the tractor where they want it, drive it along the field, turn, turn back, and maneuver to navigate obstacles.

The company has not disclosed pricing for these tractors or when they will be available on the retail market, but orders will begin soon. They will debut in his early 2022 and are currently being tested on US farms using 8R tractors.

Models in the series make 230 to 410 horsepower and retail for $272,000 to $427,000 without the autonomous technology, making them comparable in price to Ferraris, but much less horsepower.

Farmers are also using drones to increase production and control crop growth to maximize yields. The technology allows farmers to remotely take soil samples, check temperature, humidity and altitude, and apply pesticides.

The future of automation is now

The agricultural industry is no stranger to automation. Robotics was first introduced to the field in the 1920s to help guide vehicles. It is now common for a farmer to use his GPS-guided seeders, sprayers and harvesters, not to mention various automated machines used in other parts of farming. supply chain.

But there is one task that is particularly difficult and forbidden for robots. Harvest of fruits. Specifically, red berries require a delicate and dexterous touch, so the ability to maneuver around the plant and access the berries from the best angle.

But UK-based startup Dogtooth Technologies may have a solution. Founded in 2015 by Duncan Robertson, Edward Herbert, and Matt Cook, and backed by local investors, it develops robots with these skills.

A robot can pick a fruit and place it in front of a camera to inspect it for defects.

40% of fruit is wasted throughout the supply chain, of which about 40% is spoiled fruit before harvest.Edward Herbert

40% of fruit is wasted throughout the supply chain, and about 40% of that percentage is rotten fruit before harvest, Herbert told The CEO Magazine.

His robots report being able to navigate crop rows autonomously, finding and picking ripe fruit, sorting harvested berries, and placing them directly into baskets.

Robots are already in use on farms in the UK and Australia. The average person can harvest four times as much fruit as a machine can, but given that the next generation will be faster and can work at night, it will soon match human production.

Data collection

Each robot also collects approximately 40 gigabytes of data per day.

Not only does this help you understand what you’re ready to harvest today, but it also helps you plan for future harvests, says Herbert.

This data, similar to that generated by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), will provide real-time information and control to agricultural operations to manage crops and livestock more accurately and efficiently.

Jeff Horton, chief revenue officer at FreeWave Technologies, creator of an IoT platform for the agricultural sector, says data-driven decision-making and IoT solutions can help farmers increase not only productivity but also yields. I understand.

Wherever you are, you can make better-informed decisions based on the information your device provides about water consumption, soil conditions, and more.

Data-driven decision-making and IoT solutions will prove to help farmers increase not only productivity but also yields.Jeff Horton

There are other benefits, he argues.

Sustainability and limiting the environmental impact of agriculture is a priority for our clients, and we are happy to help them understand what their data is telling them, adds Horton. .

Michael Burr, Senior Analyst at Neuberger Berman, an asset management firm that operates in 39 cities in 26 countries, believes the answer to food insecurity lies in space.

Farmers now have access to a new tool: satellites. Satellites provide a wealth of real-time data that can put farmers at the forefront of technology to help solve food insecurity, Barr said.

The Equipment Manufacturers Association estimates that the adoption of precision agriculture could increase yields by 6%, reduce fertilizer use by 14%, and reduce water consumption by 21%.

According to a study by Global Market Insights, the global autonomous agriculture sector is expected to exceed US$95 billion in 2027. To put this figure into context, a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture report says that agriculture in the state will be worth her US$81 billion in 2021. .

Looking at the equipment, the 2022 John Deere X9 1100 Grain Harvest Combine has a starting price of $900,000, well over $1 million with key options. That’s the equivalent of 5 Lamborghini Huracn EVOs or 2 Aventadors.

According to Herbert, further changes are imminent, but they are gradual over time.

It’s not a revolution, he says, it’s a transition. Looking at it now, the difference between the modern farm and his 150-year-old farm is huge, and it didn’t happen overnight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theceomagazine.com/business/innovation-technology/farming-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos