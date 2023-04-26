iHuman Inc. Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F





BEIJING, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) (“iHuman” or the “Company”), a leading provider of intelligently developed products powered by Chinese technology, today announced that File its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2023. The Annual Report on Form 20-F is available on our investor website https://ir.ihuman.com/. iHuman will provide a hard copy of its Annual Report on Form 20-F containing complete audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, free of charge to stockholders and his ADS holders upon request. Offers. Requests should be sent to iHuman Inc., Floor 8, Building B, No. 1 Wangjing East Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100012, People’s Republic of China.

(PRNewsfoto/iHuman Inc.)

About iHuman Co., Ltd.

iHuman Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled intellectual development products in China, committed to making parenting experience easier for parents and turning cognitive development into a fun journey for children. Benefiting from his 20+ years of experience in the parent industry, superior original content, high tech, his DNA of innovation, and a deep heritage of combining research and development capabilities with cutting-edge technology, iHuman , provides parents with the tools to make their parenting experience a reality. more efficient. iHuman’s unique, fun and interactive products stimulate children’s natural curiosity and inquisitiveness. The company’s comprehensive suite of innovative, high-quality products includes a wide range of areas to develop children’s abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity, and to foster children’s natural interests. Includes self-driven apps, interactive content and smart devices to cover. Chinese traditional culture. iHuman utilizes advanced technological capabilities such as 3D engine, AI/AR functions, and big data analysis on children’s behavior and psychology to create efficient and safe for parents, effective and fun for children in China. We believe in continuing to provide experiences. Worldwide through an integrated suite of technology-enabled, intelligently developed products.

For more information about iHuman, please visit https://ir.ihuman.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

iHuman Inc. Justin Zhang Investor Relations Director Phone: +86 10 5780-6606 Email: [email protected]

Christensen in China. Eric Yuan Phone: +86-13801110739 Email: [email protected]

at USM. Linda Bergkamp Phone: +1-480-614-3004 Email: [email protected]

