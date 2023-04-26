



The Discipline of Innovation: How Companies Navigate Growing Generative AI and Legal Technology Options | Celent Legaltech news page printed by:

https://www.law.com/legaltechnews/2023/04/25/innovation-discipline-how-firms-navigate-growing-generative-ai-legal-tech-options/

Credit: Sonulkaster/Adobe Stock

analysis

Companies have paid close attention to how legal tech vendors are incorporating generative AI into their tools. Few people would object to such updates, but their implementation comes with a set of new questions.

Read in 5 minutes

X

thank you for sharing!

Your article has been successfully shared with the contact you provided.

The relationship between legal technology providers and law firms is often put to the test due to rising prices, oversold features or integration issues. And most recently, concerns about the latest technology used to power some of these legal tech tools have made it onto that list.

In recent months, companies have had to deal with an increasing number of announcements from legal tech vendors integrating generative AI into the latest versions of their tools or launching new products powered by generative AI.

Want to read more? Become an ALM Digital Leader for free! Digital Membership Benefits Free access to one article* every 30 days Access to the entire ALM network of websites Access to the ALM Suite of newsletters Unlimited access Create custom alerts on selected search topics Search by broad topic

Register now

Do you already have an account?sign in now

*May exclude premium content

If you don’t mind

Read in 5 minutes

Read in 6 minutes

Read in 5 minutes

Read in 5 minutes

Featured Company

Law firm of Gary Martin Hays & Associates PC

75 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE Ste 101

Atlanta, GA 30308

(470) 294-1674

www.garymartinhays.com

Mark E. Salomon Law Office

2 Oliver Street #608

Boston, MA 02109

(857) 444-6468

www.marksalomone.com

Smith & Hustler

1225 N-Loop W #525

Houston, Texas 77008

(713) 739-1250

www.smithandhassler.com

presented by

ALM Premium Subscription Details This subscription gives you unlimited access to high-quality, online, on-demand premium content from the legal industry’s most respected faculty. This is ideal for an attorney licensed in multiple jurisdictions, or an attorney who meets her CLE requirements but needs access to a wealth of information about her area of ​​practice. View now Team Account Our team account subscription service is for legal teams of four or more attorneys. Each attorney is granted unlimited access to high-quality, on-demand, premium her content from the legal industry’s respected faculty, along with administrative access to easily manage her CLE across teams. . View now Bundle Subscriptions Two bundle options give you access to the most knowledgeable and experienced attorneys. Our Compliance Bundle is curated by CLE counselors and includes current legal topics and issues within the industry. The second option allows you to build bundles and strategically select content related to your needs. Both options have the same price. View now From Data to Decision Dynamically explore and compare data about law firms, companies, individual attorneys, and industry trends. Unique depth and reach. Law.com Compass includes access to unique industry reports, combining the unrivaled expertise of our analyst team with her deep bench of ALM proprietary information, found nowhere else. provide insight. Overview and Details Law.com Compass provides everything from Am Law 200 and NLJ 500 rankings to intricate details and comparisons of company finances, staffing, clients, news and events.Advantage Pro Broker Expo May 8, 2023 – May 10, 2023 Atlanta, GA

The BenefitPro Broker Expo helps attendees prepare for new problems, embrace new challenges and find new solutions.

ASSOCIATE-Texas

A prominent Dallas law firm seeks to partner with over a decade of plaintiff complex, multi-defendant personal injury trials and appellate…

Apply Now ›

Ruprecht, Hart, Ricciardulli & Sherman, LLP is looking for an Associate Attorney with 3+ years of insurance litigation experience…

Apply Now › Subscribe to Legaltech News

Don’t miss the important news and insights you need to make informed legal decisions. Join Legaltech News Now!

Unlimited access to Legaltech news

Access to additional free ALM materials

1 free article every 30 days on the ALM Subscription Network*

Special discounts on ALM events and publications

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.law.com/legaltechnews/2023/04/25/innovation-discipline-how-firms-navigate-growing-generative-ai-legal-tech-options/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos