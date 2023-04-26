Japanese lunar lander most likely crashed, says Ispace





A Japanese company lost contact with a small robotic spacecraft it sent to the Moon. Analysis of data from the vehicle showed that it ran out of propellant during its final approach and instead crashed gently into the moon’s surface instead of landing. was suggested.

After igniting the main engine, the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander manufactured by Japan’s Ice Space fell out of lunar orbit. About an hour later, at 12:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the about 7.5-foot-tall lander is expected to land in Atlas Her Crater, a 54-mile-wide feature in the northeast quadrant of the near side of the Moon. was

However, no signal was received from the spacecraft after landing. The Tokyo control room fell silent in the live video streamed by the company. Ispace engineers, mostly young and from all over the world, stared at their screens with anxious expressions.

In a statement issued in Japan Wednesday morning, the company reported that Ispace engineers observed an estimated remaining propellant at a lower limit, followed by a rapid increase in descent velocity. .

In other words, the spacecraft ran out of fuel and crashed.

After that, communication with the spacecraft was lost. Based on this, it was determined that the lander likely ended up making a hard landing on the lunar surface, the company said.

We need to determine why the spacecraft apparently misjudged its altitude. Analysis suggests that it should have been above ground, but was still high up.

In an interview, Ispace chief executive Takeshi Hakamada said he was nonetheless very proud of the results. .

Using data obtained from the spacecraft, Hakamada said the company can apply lessons learned to its next two missions.

Launched in December, the Hakuto-R probe followed a circuitous but energy-efficient route to the Moon, entering lunar orbit in March. During this past month, engineers have been checking the landing systems before attempting a landing.

The Ispace lander may have been the first step towards a new paradigm in space exploration by allowing governments, research institutes and businesses to send scientific experiments and other cargo to the moon.

The start of that transition to lunar transportation will have to wait for other companies later this year. It is scheduled to be launched on the moon.

NASA established the Commercial Lunar Payload Service Program (CLPS) in 2018. This is because it promises to be cheaper to buy a private spacecraft to carry equipment and equipment to the moon than it is to build your own vehicle. Additionally, NASA hopes to spur new commercial industries around the moon, and competition among lunar companies could further drive costs down. This program was modeled in part on similar efforts that successfully provided transportation to and from the International Space Station.

But so far NASA has shown little indication of its efforts. His first two missions later this year, with Pittsburgh’s Astrobotic Technology and Houston’s Intuitive Machines, are years behind schedule, and several of the companies NASA chose to bid for his CLPS mission have already gone out of business. doing.

Ispace is planning a second mission next year using a nearly identical lander design. In 2026, his larger Ispace lander will carry her NASA payload to the far side of the moon as part of the CLPS mission led by the Draper Research Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Two countries, Japan and the United Arab Emirates, lost their payloads onboard their landers. Japan’s space agency, JAXA, wants to test a two-wheeled transformable lunar robot, and Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has sent a small rover to explore the landing site. Each would have become the country’s first robotic probe on the moon.

Other payloads included an all-solid-state battery test module from NGK Spark Plug Company, an artificial intelligence flight computer, and a 360-degree camera from Canadensys Aerospace.

In the space race more than 50 years ago, both the United States and the Soviet Union successfully sent unmanned spacecraft to the moon. Most recently, China landed an intact spacecraft on the Moon three times.

However, other attempts have failed.

Beresheet, an initiative of Israeli non-profit SpaceIL, crashed in April 2019 when a command sent to the spacecraft accidentally turned off its main engine, causing the spacecraft to plummet and be destroyed.

Eight months later, India’s Vikram lander went off course about a mile above the surface during a landing attempt and then went quiet.

If the Ispace lander crashed, it may take some time to figure out what happened from the telemetry returned from the spacecraft. You can find the crash site and may even find the M1 resting place in Atlas Crater.

Ispace isn’t the only private space company to face difficulties in the first few months of 2023. Virgin Orbits’ latest rocket launch failed and the company later declared bankruptcy but continues to work on another launch.

At the same time, launch frequency is higher than ever, with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket making dozens of successful launches by 2023. The Arianespace rocket also sent a European Space Agency probe on a mission to Jupiter.

