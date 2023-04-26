The NSF CAREER Award encourages Vasisht’s pursuit of improvements to networking and computing satellites.computer science





Since graduating with a PhD in 2019, Deepak Vasisht, a professor of computer science in Illinois at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has seen “an exciting frontier of research,” especially through the lens of satellite networks. I explored the universe as

Deepak Vassist

During that time, he witnessed dramatic changes in the field as the cost of satellites and their launches dropped significantly. Advances in technology have transformed satellites from large, bulky objects that use specialized radiation-hardened hardware to smaller, more sophisticated objects that utilize the very same hardware that powers computers and smartphones. .

Recognizing the potential for further change, Vasisht won the NSF CAREER Award for his proposal, “Networking and Computing for Next Generation Low Earth Orbit Satellites.”

“Satellites are becoming more and more like the computational systems we have worked with in the past, so an unprecedented number of satellites are being launched each year. It’s an exciting time for computer scientists to study computational and network problems that arise when

A successful NSF CAREER Award proposal further deepened Vasisht’s research focus, narrowing it down to next-generation network systems such as satellite networks, 5G, and in-body networks over the years.

In this particular project, he said, the key problem he and his students solve is the delay between imagery captured by the satellite and the end user’s access to that imagery.

“Our ultimate vision is to enable near real-time analytics from satellite imagery,” says Vasisht. “If a satellite captures an image of an emerging wildfire, we want to have that information immediately and send it to first responders and the Forest Service.

“Today, this delay can last from hours to a full day. Our vision is to build a new architecture and system that can reduce this delay to a minute. To do so, we will work on many aspects of satellite and terrestrial networks.”

Vasisht is already committed to making wireless communication fast, low power and reliable. This gave him the confidence to say that the same progress would naturally extend to satellites. increase.

The research community has solved similar challenges with smartphones, such as battery management, high data transfer rates, and more. Vasisht hopes to build on these learnings to design new computing systems for satellites. He already foresaw the problems that would be encountered when dealing with satellites in this manner. Vasisht expects the fast motion of these satellites to be a problem he and his students can overcome.

He also believes that improvements in this area can impact meaningful applications and inspire him and his students enough to overcome any challenge.

“Obviously, we have already mentioned the impact of real-time tracking of natural disasters such as floods and forest fires, but we can also improve the way airspace is monitored to track loss or intrusion of aircraft. Environmental events such as deforestation, illegal fishing and maritime smuggling can also have an impact,” says Vasisht.

Vasisht called the CAREER Award “one of the most prestigious awards for early-career researchers,” and said he was honored by NSF’s investment in the vision he and his research group presented.

It is the students who work together that make this proposal a reality.

“We are grateful to our wonderful group of students who drive most of the research we do,” says Vasisht. “I am fortunate to have found a good group of students who make my research fun, exciting, and challenging. I am also grateful to my wonderful colleagues at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. We have received great feedback that has helped clarify this NSF CAREER proposal.”

