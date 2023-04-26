Entrepreneurs tout underwater farms, green tech • St. Pete Catalyst





The technology unveiled Monday night at the Tampa Bay Innovation Center’s ClimateTech Accelerator Pitch event included an underwater farming pod and a device that harnesses energy from ocean waves to generate electricity.

The ClimateTech Accelerator is the region’s first climate technology-focused program designed for early-stage technology ventures, including startups in the agtech, marine science, manufacturing and weather monitoring sectors.

TBIC attracted interest from over 250 startups to participate in the program launched in March.

Through the 12-week accelerator, eight selected companies participated in online workshops, met with mentors, and conducted customer discovery surveys.

As part of the closing of the program, the participating startups made a presentation to a panel of capitalists inside the Birchwood Hotel in St. Petersburg.

Judges include Andreas Calabrese of Tampa Bay Ventures, Benjamin Patz of DeepWork Capital, Candice Rezvanian of Legible and Joy Randels of The Prowess Group.

pitcher startup

Building Lens: Founder David Burchfield, with over 10 years of experience managing HVAC systems in commercial buildings, has developed a software device to easily manage HVAC systems and ultimately reduce energy costs. We plan to approach building owners and offer to test the air quality in their buildings.

Get Green: Founder Brian Ringer created a team engagement application to drive employee sustainability programs. This app can measure a company’s solid waste and energy reduction. Company employees using the app can earn points as they progress toward their goals. Ringer currently has two paying customers who pay $12,000 a year for their services. Over the next six months, he hopes to secure eight new customers with over 500 employees.

Hago Energetics: Founder Wilson Hago has developed a system that converts waste into premium grade hydrogen gas. He converts methane from landfills and farms into hydrogen and carbon. Carbon enters the soil while the company produces hydrogen. At Hago Enterprises, he has two paid pilots, one based at a dairy farm in California and his other at a wastewater treatment plant in New York. The company has raised over $1 million. The startup pays for land leases and has a revenue-sharing model from the sale of hydrogen, Hago said.

Connex2X: CEO and founder Nick Porrini created a battery-based power management system for vehicles and grids. The system provides wireless technology to exchange information between vehicles, allowing drivers to broadcast their location and speed. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes. The technology isn’t new, but Porrini says it’s not yet commercially available. He hopes to make the technology available to car dealerships.

Laminar Scientific: Founder Narayan Iyer and his team convert wave energy into power for remote grids. The company has raised his $500,000, has two patents, and has three patents pending. The startup has a deal with a South East Asian mining and energy company that pays a license fee. The device can be placed 1,000 feet from the shoreline and can change shape to withstand storms.

TEKMARA: Founder Todd Kleperis grows mushrooms in underwater pods in Sarasota. He has built a platform for sustainable modular farming in marine environments, similar to vertical farming. He said climate change and other factors are depleting the nutrients contained in the soil, which is not sustainable in the long term. Kerperis grows mushrooms in underwater pods for Bistro 9, a restaurant in Land O Lakes, and is working with The Ritz-Carlton’s luxury hotel brand for hotel accommodations. He says he grows food for his customers. A pod is he a 20 x 20 foot container that yields as much food as 60 acres of land can produce.

Zero Circle: Founder Hemanth Setty created a platform to track supply chain vendor metrics and drive capital for sustainability improvements. The startup has three pilots underway and multiple signed agreements from multiple companies.

Haylon Technologies: According to TBIC, the startup offers battery-based power management systems for everything from drones to microgrids.

