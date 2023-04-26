Nvidia NeMo Guardrails software stops AI chatbot ‘hallucinations’





Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in his usual leather jacket.

Getty

Nvidia on Tuesday unveiled new software that will help software makers prevent AI models from misrepresenting facts, talking about harmful topics, and opening security holes.

Called NeMo Guardrails, the software is an example of the artificial intelligence industry’s struggle to use the latest generation of large-scale language models to address the problem of “hallucinations,” which is a major roadblock for companies. .

Large-scale language models, such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s GPT and Google’s LaMDA, are trained on terabytes of data to create programs that spit out blocks of text that can be read as if they were written by a human. However, they also have a tendency to make things up, which is often referred to by practitioners as ‘hallucinations’. hallucinations should be minimized.

Nvidia’s new software can do this by adding guardrails to prevent software from addressing topics it shouldn’t be addressing. NeMo Guardrails can force LLM chatbots to talk about specific topics, avoid toxic content, and prevent LLM systems from executing harmful commands on your computer.

Jonathan Cohen, Nvidia’s vice president of applied research, said: “You don’t have to trust the language model to follow prompts and instructions. What actually happens is hard-coded into the guardrail system’s execution logic.”

The announcement also highlights Nvidia’s strategy to maintain its market lead in AI chips by simultaneously developing critical software for machine learning.

Nvidia provides thousands of graphics processors needed to train and deploy software like ChatGPT. Analysts say Nvidia owns more than 95% of the AI ​​chip market, but competition is fierce.

Usage

NeMo Guardrail is a layer of software that sits between you and a large language model or other AI tool. Avoid bad outcomes and bad prompts before the model spits them out.

Nvidia suggested a customer service chatbot as one possible use case. Developers can use Nvidia’s software to keep them from talking about off-topic topics or “digressing.”

“If you have a customer service chatbot designed to talk about your product, you don’t want them answering questions about your competitors,” says Nvidia’s Cohen. And when that happens, we’ll bring the conversation back to your preferred topic.”

Nvidia provided another example of a chatbot that answers internal HR questions. In this example, Nvidia was able to add a “guardrail” so the ChatGPT-based bot would not answer questions about the example company’s financial performance or access personal data about other employees.

The software can also detect hallucinations by using LLMs to ask another LLM to fact check the first LLM’s answers. If the model can’t find a matching answer, it returns “I don’t know”.

Nvidia also said Monday that its guardrail software helps with security and allows LLM models to interact only with third-party software on its allow list.

NeMo Guardrails is open source and available through Nvidia services for use in commercial applications. According to Nvidia, programmers use his Colang programming language to write custom his rules for AI models.

Other AI companies such as Google and OpenAI use a method called reinforcement learning from human feedback to prevent harmful output from LLM applications. In this method, a human tester creates data about which answers are acceptable or not, and uses that data to train her AI model.

Nvidia is turning more and more attention to AI as it now dominates the chips used to develop AI technology. The stock is up 85% as of Monday, riding the AI ​​wave that saw the biggest gains in the S&P 500 so far in 2023.

Correction: Programmers use the Colang programming language to create custom rules for AI models, Nvidia says. In previous versions, the name of the language was written incorrectly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/25/nvidia-nemo-guardrails-software-stops-ai-chatbots-from-hallucinating.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos