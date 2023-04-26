ReverseLogix Named Finalist of Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards





16th Annual Digital Innovation Awards Highlight Technology Providers Demonstrating Innovation and Improving People, Processes, Information and Technology

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the 16th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards. bottom. The awards recognize the companies that have made the most significant impact and are leading the technological advancements in their respective markets.

ReverseLogix Returns Management System (RMS) is one of three finalists in the Operations and Supply Chain category. This category recognizes providers that best exemplify innovation in operational or supply chain technology. Nominations were judged based on the provider’s ability to maximize value and impact customer operations and supply chains.

ReverseLogix has been selected as a finalist for the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards.

Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research, said: “Innovation and the need to innovate in supply chain operations is essential.In addition, the returns process is essential.ReverseLogix helps us control costs and, ultimately, the customer experience. It simplifies the technology needed to adjust the

“As companies across industries seek better ways to approach product returns, ReverseLogix RMS stands out as the pioneer and pinnacle of intelligent, automated returns management technology platforms,” said ReverseLogix. CEO Gaurav Saran said. “We are proud to have his proven ROI and customer impact recognized by Ventana Research.”

Finalists for the Digital Innovation Awards will be announced on May 9, 2023.

About Ventana Research Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected market research and advisory services firm. Providing insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique suite of research-based services, including benchmarking studies and technology assessments, educational workshops, and research and advisory service Ventana On-Demand . Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and best practice guidance is benchmarked by rigorous research of people, process, information and technology across business and IT functions across all industries. Rooted. This benchmarking study, along with our market coverage and deep knowledge of hundreds of technology providers, provides our clients with the education and expertise to increase the value they get from their technology investments while reducing time, cost, and risk. We can provide.

Ventana Research provides the industry’s most comprehensive analyst and research. Business and IT professionals around the world are members of Ventana Research’s community and benefit from Ventana Research’s insights, as do respected media and association partners around the world. Our views and analysis are delivered daily through our blog and social media channels such as his Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. To learn how Ventana Research advances organizations’ information and technology use maturity through benchmarking research, education and advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com.

About ReverseLogix ReverseLogix is ​​the only end-to-end, centralized, fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C, or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports the entire returns lifecycle. Organizations relying on ReverseLogix deliver exceptional customer return experiences, save employees time with faster workflows, and increase profits with his 360-degree insight into returns data. For more information, please visit https://www.reverselogix.com/.

Media Contact Chuck Fuerst+1-612-353-7833[email protected]

SourceReverseLogix Corp

