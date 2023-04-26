Technological Innovation in the EV Market: Trends to Watch





Continuous innovation is how most technology-driven concepts have evolved globally. The sustainable mobility market is seeing changes in many components, from more efficient and affordable powertrains to smart technology integration and innovative designs. These have expanded the market for EVs over the years, leaving much more to be desired for future outcomes.With this positivity, he expects more than 700 million EVs in the coming decades. will hit the roads, analysts predict. Let’s understand why.

What is the cause of the change in EV popularity?

The EV industry is seeing overwhelming adoption on all fronts. For example, there have been long-standing concerns about battery range and performance, and people were worried about range. Initially, this thorny challenge was alleviated in the EV market by serving a niche market that focused on other things. Speed ​​& Accelerate!

Significant advances in the battery range and expanding charging infrastructure have already significantly reduced anxiety, especially in the 2W and 3W markets. This is exactly what we are witnessing with the rapid innovation in mobility technology.

Rather than seeing EVs as replacements for IC engines, we need to look at them in a fresh light and see them as an opportunity to solve unaddressed challenges.

key trends

Let’s take a look at some innovations in the EV market that are set to make a fundamental difference.

Battery and charging technology

While newer, safer and lighter battery chemistries are emerging from the lab, the other side of the equation, charging anxiety, is also rapidly being addressed.

Smart EV charging technology goes beyond fast charging to ensure a safe and cost-effective solution to shrink default battery size. Smart EV charging solutions come with advanced algorithm-driven approaches to optimize fast charging while extending battery life.

Growth of V2G

Not only can an EV battery be reused as a UPS, but a network of EVs can inherently provide a distributed backup of the grid using V2G technology. The concept behind V2G is to allow vehicles to charge during non-peak hours and support the grid for extra demand during peak hours.

modular form

The EV’s design was initially in line with ICE’s corresponding trends. EVs don’t have the fundamental limitations of bulky ICE engines. Newer and more innovative designs are being considered to meet the needs and aspirations of modern consumers.New-age EVs will fill the gaps in all IC vehicle segments with their combination of practicality, performance and safety. Our modular platform and customization flexibility allow you to shop on wheels,

Autonomous technology added

IoT-based technologies enable many smart applications. For EVs, IoT works alongside several key functions, including health monitoring, driver assistance, automatic summoning and automatic parking systems, not only in the 4W segment, but also in small mobility. Ultimately, IoT-powered autonomous technologies aim to optimize resource usage while reducing overall consumption. Not only that, the transparency of the whereabouts and use of assets has greatly increased trust among financiers and insurers.This makes EVs affordable and accessible to any class

Reduce security risks

Smart system technology has created a need for smart security settings in EVs. The good news is that smart technology has evolved and made the right changes to ensure that owners have ownership of their data. These data are stored in a secure cloud system and contain all details about the vehicle and its performance. However, there are good concerns about the risk and security of such smart security systems and data breaches. Solutions may be on the brink as companies embrace continuous innovation.

In conclusion, technological innovation continues to accelerate EV adoption. With further advances in time and pipeline, EVs have become more mainstream than ever before.

Contributor Sravan Appana, CEO of iGowise Mobility

