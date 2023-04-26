Aurora Introduces Fresh Innovations for Spring





Through Aurora’s best-in-class genetic breeding program, backed by extensive consumer research and development, Aurora will expand its portfolio of product offerings while developing unique cultivars and formats that appeal to a wide range of patients and consumers. We continue to focus on

New products launching this April include:

St. Raphael ’71:

Pink Diesel ’71 (3.5g & 14g flowers, 3 x 0.5g prerolls) A premium strain crossed from two of San Rafael ’71’s most popular cultivars, Pink Kush and Driftwood Diesel. The result is a pungent and potent 100% original indica with notes of gas, lavender and spice, offering 24-30% of his THC. Line dried, hand finished and hand bottled for a superior final product. Moon Berry (3.5g & 14g flower, 3 x 0.5g pre-rolls) A premium strain with a balanced 1:1 THC to CBD ratio, Moon Berry has a pleasant aroma of berries, cream and lemon. . Breed from Aurora Medical’s Vespera and Equiposa varieties, Moon Berry is perfect for those looking for a full flavored experience with just the right amount of THC and his CBD balanced. Tangerine Dream Cured Resin Gummies (4 x 2.5mg) Made with strain-specific cured resin from premium dried flowers extracted using Aurora’s state-of-the-art hydrocarbon process. These sativa gummies have a sweet citrus, tangerine flavor inspired by floral character.

old:

DJ Melon Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce (1g) Named after a unique blend of KISH and AFD live resins, DJ Melon is infused with 99.9% THCa diamonds in a sweet terp sauce that evokes light citrus notes. increase. Subtle hint of pine. Pineapple M Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce (1g) Boasting a rich fuel and pineapple scent, Pineapple M is 99.9% THCa diamonds infused with a sweet, gassy terp sauce. This limited-time offer is made with our award-winning hydrocarbon extraction process. Slimer Live Resin Vape (510 – 1g) Made from 100% pure live resin, Slimer is named after its abundant trichome production and exceptional pine and lemon scent for a fresh, invigorating, true tension experience. was named in Trufflez Live Resin Vape (510 1g) With a very gassy, ​​savory and earthy scent profile, Trufflez is made from 100% pure living resin.

Whistler Cannabis:

Organic BC Rockstar (28g Flowers) One of the best-selling strains of all time is now available in 28g format for a limited time. Grown from a cross between Rockstar and Bubba Kush cultivars, BC Rockstar is an intense Indica with notes of earth and pine. Offering 20-27% of his THC, this flower is grown with a small-batch approach in living soil.

daily special

Mondo Grape XL Vape (510 – 1g) – Offering big grape flavor, this vape is made with a proprietary resin blend and enriched with botanical terpenes for a broad spectrum, full flavor experience.

The spring product release will be rolled out to patients at Aurora Medical and adult retailers beginning in April. Some products are available in specific regions.

About Aurora:

Aurora opens the world to cannabis, serving both medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a global cannabis pioneer dedicated to helping people improve their lives. Our adult brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being, Greybeard, his CBD brand Reliva, and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has control of his Bevo Farms Ltd., a leading North American supplier of breeding agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation and focused on quality cannabis products, Aurora’s brands continue to advance as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult entertainment markets wherever they launch. For more information, please visit www.auroramj.com. Also, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol “ACB.”

