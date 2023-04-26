US lacks consensus on China policy





The United States still has no consensus on China’s policy, so it combines tough sanctions on security grounds, competition on economic grounds, and selective cooperation.

Several colleges in Florida, USA, have banned the use of Chinese social media software on campus networks and college-owned devices. April 11, 2023, illustration: TikTok, WeChat, QQ.Getty Images In a nutshell, China and the US are likely to dismantle their technology base and supply chains Beijing’s dominance in solar power makes it difficult for the US to go it alone in the energy economy US likely won’t end engagement before 2024 elections for a reason

Efforts to ban the digital app TikTok, owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance, are a way to raise awareness in the United States about advancing U.S. innovation, research, development and technology markets while alleviating security and economic concerns about products and services. It has become a point of contention. Supply chain leading to Beijing. Whether or not the ban is adopted, the momentum to restrict Chinese technology will continue and will be at the center of future debates on US security, economic and industrial policy.

politics and policy

Confronting the Chinese threat has strong bipartisan support, even as Republicans and Democrats deepen their differences ahead of the 2024 general election.

However, there is still no consensus on China’s policy. Congress’ actions are noteworthy. Significant legislation such as the CHIPS Act has been enacted, but the number of pending measures is much higher. For the most part, Congress focuses more on messaging than on turning bills into law.

There is a growing perception that Chinese technology presents economic and security concerns. The strong, swift and decisive effort by the US government to ban Huawei technology and services in the US and encourage allies to do the same is a testament to Washington’s resolve.

A recently formed oversight committee in the US House of Representatives has suggested it will address China’s technology problems. Initially criticized by the administration as a partisan move by the Republican-controlled House, the committee appears to have bipartisan interests. .

While anti-China sentiment is rising in the US, the Biden administration is concerned with balancing the relationship.

There is no consensus within the two major political parties, let alone a bipartisan agreement, on the balance of government and private sector roles in addressing security concerns. While the interest in countering threats is growing, so is distrust of collusion between governments and the tech industry, primarily related to concerns about conservative censorship of online speech. Some critics complained that the CHIPS Act was a gift to tech companies rather than a powerful response to China. They argued, for example, that companies could accept government incentives and engage in joint ventures with Chinese state-owned enterprises.

While anti-China sentiment is rising in the US, the Biden administration is concerned with balancing the relationship. The guiding tenet of government can be described as competing where we must compete, but cooperating where we can. On the one hand, the administration has already rolled out several regulations and executive orders to address China’s challenge, defending the CHIPS Act. Given the fundamental nature of certain technologies, such as advanced logic and memory chips, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was quoted in a recent special report by Politico.

Among these efforts are attempts to prevent U.S. and foreign companies from selling advanced chips to China or from providing Chinese companies with the technology to manufacture advanced chips. Additionally, the administration recently asked ByteDance to sell TikTok. Otherwise, the president will support an outright ban in the US.Meanwhile, the administration continues to seek cooperation with China in tackling climate change

Facts and Figures China’s Massive Global Reach China’s Activities

The Chinese government continues extensive lobbying in the United States at national, state, and local levels. Moreover, it continues to attempt to influence public attitudes. For example, TikTok recently launched an advertising campaign highlighting the value of his TikTok to Americans. This includes promoting content creators who use this app to help teach children how to read.

The United States continues to pursue cooperative efforts to work with our allies. For example, Biden built on Trump’s Clean Network initiative to limit partners’ use of Chinese technology. But these efforts run counter to concerns over anti-inflation laws, which some U.S. allies fear will favor U.S. companies over their international partners.

The United States recognizes that China has dramatically increased its efforts to influence international institutions, especially on technology issues. For example, Washington has led an international effort to block the election of a Chinese candidate to head the World Intellectual Property Organization. But the Biden administration has also sought to promote cooperation in international institutions, often ignoring aggressive Chinese actions.

The government faces pressure to improve the economy, avoid a deep recession and keep inflation under control ahead of the 2024 national elections. A withdrawal from China could cause short-term economic turmoil that slows growth instead of boosting it. There are also concerns that China buys American intellectual property and innovation, while the United States benefits from joint research and development with Chinese companies and universities.

The administration is plagued by accusations of collusion with and successful influence from the Chinese regime, largely related to the business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter Biden. The administration has taken tough lines against China’s policies, but these claims persist and grow. They will last until his 2024 general election.

china details

fire in rice

The U.S. is not driven by overarching technology policy, but by a range of issues, including the Chinese regime’s response to U.S. actions and China’s own desire to have a more independent, resilient and dominant tech sector. Possibilities (such as pursuing China’s strong capabilities). manufacturing of advanced chips).

Energy: No technology policy area is more troublesome for the United States than energy. The administration seeks to accelerate the transition to green energy, but recognizes that this effort will increase the US’ reliance on China-dominated supply chains. China has produced most of the world’s solar panels since her 2008.

Artificial Intelligence: The US sees itself as a direct competitor to China in developing and adapting advanced AI technologies. That said, many American companies do joint research and development with Chinese companies and universities.

Quantum Computing: The United States is keenly competing with China to develop and deploy the next generation of quantum computing hardware and software.

Virtual technology: Virtual technology is more than cloud computing and video games. It represents a set of technologies that create virtual representations in digital and physical space. Virtual technologies are already deployed in many areas, from education to military training to surgery.

Blockchain: Although this technology is often considered synonymous with cryptocurrency, its use of distributed and secure information to record and manage digital transactions has many applications. Just a few of these include supply chain management and logistics, intellectual property management, food safety, medical data management, and financial investments.

scenario

The most likely scenario continues, accelerating efforts to unravel the technology infrastructure and supply chains in the US and China. This is not the result of US initiatives alone. China also has an interest in developing an independent and resilient technological base.

China hopes to continue resisting moves to limit the use of its products and services and to resist restrictions on joint research and development. At the same time, Beijing is likely to emphasize its technological superiority and encourage its reliance on China’s supply chain.

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER

Receive insights from our experts in your inbox each week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gisreportsonline.com/r/china-united-states-policy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos