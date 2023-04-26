Download a free Google Slides calendar template [3 Types]





This guide will show you how to create a calendar in Google Slides. This is as easy as adding a table to your presentation. Also included are his three pre-made slideshows, so you can find the perfect ready-made Google Slides calendar template for your presentation. Read on for more information.

How to create a calendar in Google Slides

There are several ways to add calendars to Google Slides.

The first method allows you to take a photo of a specific month and add it to Google Slides. You can take a photo of your calendar using the Windows crop tool or download photos online. on the toolbar to add it to Google Slides.[挿入]then click[画像]Click. here,[コンピューターからアップロード]Click. Once the photo is uploaded, you can use your cursor to drag it and click and drag from the corners to resize it.

Another way to add a calendar is to create a calendar in a spreadsheet and insert the spreadsheet into your slide. Check out the linked article to see how to do this.

If you want to insert a calendar into your PowerPoint or slides that is a bit more interactive, you can do it with a table. Here’s how to insert a calendar into your Google Docs slides:

Open Google Slides and open the presentation you want to add the calendar to.Now click in the general area where you want to place the table and click on the main toolbar[挿入]Click[テーブル]Click. A pop-up menu lets you choose the grid size. If you don’t know where to start, we recommend using the 7×7 grid. This will give you enough space to add the day names in the header bar and the dates in the cells. Add the name of the element to the cell. Once added, you can resize the table by clicking on one of the edges of the table and dragging the cursor inward or outward. You can also change the cell fill and text color using options on the main toolbar.[塗りつぶしの色]Change the cell background using the options,[境界線の色]Change the border color using the options,[テキストの色]Use the options to change the color of text in cells.

If you’re looking for alternative ways to create a calendar template, see Create a spreadsheet calendar template.

Free Google Slides Calendar Template Simple Calendar Template Google Slides

This first Google Slides calendar template for 2023 includes a simple and straightforward layout. This template contains 12 of his slides, each containing one of his 2023 months. This template is perfect for users who want a simple slide with an entire month calendar. You can also copy individual slides and copy them into your own presentation.

To do this, right click on the slide preview in the left sidebar. This will open a drop-down menu. here,[コピー]Click or use the Ctrl + C keyboard shortcut. To paste a slide into another presentation, go to its slide tab and click a blank area in the preview sidebar.right click here[貼り付け]Click the button or use the Ctrl + V keyboard shortcut.

With the increasing use of mobile devices for work communication, many people are turning to Google Slides for vertical orientation. Learn more about how to make a slide vertical in less than 2 minutes.

Google Slides monthly calendar template

This calendar slide template is perfect if you want your calendar to be your main focus, but you also want to have space to add notes. The calendar part of this template has enough space to add markers and symbols where you can add notes in the notes section. As with the previous template, you can copy and paste individual month slides into your presentation.

You can also use this presentation template to track your work activities.Accessible from the main toolbar[塗りつぶし]You can use the color feature to highlight specific calendar cells. To change the fill color, click the cell containing the date and change the fill color. You can also change the text color from the toolbar options.

Google Slides presentation calendar template

This next calendar template is perfect for creating presentations that require a small calendar on your slides. This Google Slides calendar template has 12 slides, one for each month of the year. Presentation templates have lots of space to add your own data. The slides in this template are basically divided into two parts. The left side of the slide has space to add a presentation title and data, while the right side has the month as the title and a miniature version of the calendar below.

As with the previous two templates, you can copy individual slides into your presentation. If you only want to copy the table, click the table and use the Ctrl+C keyboard shortcut to copy it. Then go to the presentation tab and press Ctrl + V to paste.

When creating a presentation, many people add background music and narration to their slides. If you want to do this, check out our article on adding audio to Google Slides.

Frequently Asked Questions Can I insert a calendar into my slides?

There is no direct way to add calendars to Google Slides. However, you can add a calendar to your slide using a table.on the toolbar to add a table.[挿入]Click[テーブル]Click. Select the grid size for the table here. We recommend using the 7×7 table layout. After adding the table, add the day names and dates to the calendar.[塗りつぶし],[テキスト],and[境界線]You can use options to change the appearance of the table.

Are there calendar templates in Google Slides?

Google Slides doesn’t have a native calendar template. However, there are multiple ways to get the calendar in Slides. You can add an image of the calendar to your slide or use a table.To do this, click on the toolbar.[挿入]then click[画像]or[表]Click Options. You can also find third-party Google Slides calendar templates like this article.

summary

We hope you found the perfect Google Slides Calendar template for your slideshow. If not, you can create your own from scratch by following the guide at the beginning of the article. If you find our templates useful, you’ll love our premium selection. Don’t forget to use code SSP at checkout to save 50%.

