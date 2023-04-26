Google: Everything You Need To Know About The Q1 Double Beat (NASDAQ: GOOG)





Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), aka Google, announced its first-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. In this report, we’ll take a look at key facts from the report and Alphabet’s near-term outlook.

Alphabet reported its latest quarterly results for the first quarter of its fiscal year on Tuesday when the market closed. Given the macro environment and the tough comparison to last year’s first quarter, I think the results were solid.

Revenues of $70 billion, up 3% from the year-ago quarter. At the same time, Alphabet reported that his earnings per share were $1.17, compared to $1.23 a year ago, so his net earnings per share were down 5% year-over-year.

The market reacted positively to these results, with Alphabet’s share price up 4% in post-market trading (at the time of writing), more than reversing a 2% share price decline during normal hours.

Alphabet’s Q1: Pros and Cons

For a long time, Alphabet, like its FAANG peers, was a growth company. Growth companies generate substantial business and revenue growth, and, if they are profitable, generally attractive revenue growth as well. At the same time, growth companies often trade at premium valuations relative to the general market, as the investor community is willing to pay for above-average growth prospects.

But that has changed in two ways: Alphabet is no longer growing rapidly and no longer trading at premium valuations. Instead, it turned into value investing, at least for the time being. Business growth is modest and valuations are cheap.

Last quarter revenue growth was 3%, and Alphabet’s revenue growth has been sluggish. But if you look closely, the situation is not so bad. First, it is important to note that exchange rate fluctuations have had a negative impact on the company. Alphabet is a global company with significant operations outside the United States. This means that a significant portion of Google’s revenue is generated in currencies other than US dollars. Alphabet’s reported revenue growth was adversely affected last year as many currencies weakened against the US dollar. At constant currency, Alphabet’s revenue grew 6% year-over-year. This is still not exceptionally strong growth, but it is double the reported growth. The US dollar probably won’t continue to rise forever. In fact, it looks likely that exchange rates won’t be a headwind for the rest of the year.

Data from YCharts

In the chart above you can see that the US Dollar Index has fallen again after a significant rise in the second half of 2022. It is about the same as it was a year ago. We expect the exchange rate impact in (Q2) to be near zero. Currency rates in the third and fourth quarters will be favorable compared to the second half of 2022, which could have a positive impact on Google’s reported earnings.

Currency rates fluctuate up and down over time, but that doesn’t say much about the underlying performance of a company. The rates (at constant currency rates) are not bad.

This is especially true when considering the macro environment. Fed tightening has created macro headwinds as businesses are reluctant to spend on growth investments. Instead, many businesses are looking to cut expenses and costs to prepare for a potential recession. Companies like Alphabet make most of their profits in the advertising business, which has been negatively impacted by declining growth spending across the economy. Nonetheless, the fact that Alphabet increased its earnings by 6% (at constant exchange rates) over his own is having a huge impact. Because it’s bad.

Alphabet’s quarterly revenue growth was also stronger than the previous quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Alphabet’s revenue grew just 1%, down from 6% in the third quarter and about 17% in the first half. Growth slowed through 2022, but picked up again. I believe this is a positive sign as it suggests the momentum is on the investor side. If this trend continues, the second quarter and second half of this year could see even higher earnings growth, which bodes well for the future.

When looking at individual unit performance, Google Cloud stands out. Unit revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $7.5 billion, annualized to $30 billion. Google Cloud is not only a significant contributor to Alphabet’s overall revenue, but it’s growing at a very attractive rate. If this trend continues, and market growth makes it likely, Alphabet’s overall revenue growth could pick up as well.

Of course, the first quarter wasn’t all smooth sailing. One of the key issues is the company’s profit margins. GOOG’s operating margin fell from 30% in the previous quarter to 25% in the most recent quarter. The 25% operating margin is still pretty strong, but the margin is clearly headed in the wrong direction. Investors want to see profit margins grow, not profit margins shrink. Recent actions by the company and its management suggest that Alphabet is aware that it is not happy with margin growth, and that the situation may improve in the future. Layoffs of thousands of employees, downsizing and optimizing office space, and reduced business travel should ultimately stabilize Google’s profitability, but at least during the first quarter, rising energy costs, etc. The impact was not significant enough to offset the profitability headwinds of and still higher wage costs. Google headcount increased by 27,000 from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023. That seems like a lot, considering it’s not overly pronounced revenue growth. Even beyond recent headcount reduction efforts, there is room for further headcount optimization. At least that’s what I believe. Other tech companies, such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), have shown that several rounds of job cuts are possible, and I wouldn’t be surprised if GOOG announces additional job cuts this year. .

Alphabet booked charges totaling $2.5 billion for its workforce reductions and office space optimization efforts in the first quarter. These charges will pay off in the future, but they negatively impacted first quarter profitability. I think Q2 earnings are likely to be higher because those one-off costs won’t reoccur. Even after deducting these charges, first quarter profitability would have declined only marginally, not as much as reported numbers would suggest.

What is the outlook for Alphabet?

Alphabet maintains dominant market positions in core markets such as search and YouTube. On top of that, growth units such as Google Cloud are doing very well. Despite the challenging macro environment, Alphabet posted steady constant currency earnings growth in the most recent quarter. As the macro environment improves, so should Google’s revenue growth. Alphabet should be able to capitalize on market growth thanks to its strong market position.

Alphabet has a strong balance sheet and a net cash position of $100 billion, up slightly from last year, despite a large share repurchase. Margins could improve again, hoping cost-cutting efforts will pay off in the second quarter and beyond.

Between the potential for margin growth, improved earnings growth and continued share buybacks, I believe there is good potential for GOOG to grow earnings per share very meaningfully over the next few years. . In the early days when it was still a small company.

Today, Alphabet is trading at 20x net profit, not considering its huge net cash position. On an enterprise value basis, it’s pretty cheap. I don’t think this is a high praise for a quality name with exposure to growth and a good market position.

Cost-cutting efforts aren’t guaranteed to pay off, but we’re bullish on Google’s stock at current prices, as it’s trading about a third below its recent high.

