Microsoft Sees AI Shaking Search While Google Calms Investors





(Bloomberg) — Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft, which have boosted quarterly earnings with their well-established search and cloud computing businesses respectively, have used time with investors to highlight that artificial intelligence is next. bottom.

In their respective earnings calls Tuesday, the tech giants, which are becoming rivals in the race for the future of search, offered starkly different assessments of how much disruption lies ahead in the market. encouraged to trust the company’s long-standing track record as the world’s leading search engine, and saw AI as another change in an ever-evolving business. Microsoft hinted that something more dramatic was on the way.

Investors seem to like Microsoft’s argument, with the company’s stock gaining a whopping 9.7% in long-term trading, while Alphabet is up less than 2%.

Until recently, Google was considered a near invincible player in the world’s dominating online search market. That changed with the arrival of OpenAI’s wildly popular chatbot, ChatGPT. Microsoft has begun weaving OpenAIs technology into its Bing search engine. The partnership puts pressure on Google to reinvent its core search business to enable more of the conversational exchanges that generative AI enables.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized in an interview with analysts that Google is investing heavily in AI, but what does this technology mean for the search advertising business that remains the lifeblood of the company? I have neglected to say what it means. He is optimistic that users will continue to value online ads even if search results show summaries constructed by large-scale language models rather than the familiar list of links that Google has long provided. showed a different point of view.

Over the years, Pichai said, we’ve seen so many changes in search. I think you’ve taken a rational approach.

But Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has suggested his company is a formidable challenger. In February, he said that the AI-powered He Bing app has quadrupled in installs since it was released. He added that Bing gained market share in the U.S. market during the quarter, but did not provide specific metrics.

Nadella is looking forward to continuing this journey with the company’s earnings call and a generational change in the largest software category search.

Even relatively small changes in market share can generate billions of dollars in revenue. But at least in the last quarter, Google’s search business appeared to be weathering the heightened competitive threat and broader recession in the digital advertising market. The company’s revenue from search and allied businesses rose to nearly $40.4 billion in the period ending March 31, beating analyst estimates.

As Google moves to incorporate generative AI into search, Pichai said it will leverage the company’s organizational knowledge. Pichai said we should be guided by data and years of experience about what people want and our high quality standards. We know that billions of people trust Google with the right information, so we test and iterate.

Insider Intelligence analyst Max Willens said the company has good reason to be concerned.

Willens said in the memo that Google’s core business faces its most serious challenges in years.

Google’s partnership with Android phone makers offers another opportunity for Microsoft to gain ground. Still, Pichai suggested that Google’s long track record would win the day.

When working with our partners, we work hard to create win-win experiences, Pichai said. And ultimately, partners choose us for what users want.

