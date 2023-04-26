Google Pixel 7a rendering, case image leaked again.Bling design, 3 color options





The Google Pixel 7a will be officially announced in May during the company’s I/O 2023 event. As we get closer to Google’s annual event, leaks about the Pixel 7a have started to pile up. More recently, marketing images and renderings of the case allegedly belonging to the Pixel 7a have surfaced online. They show off his three color options for the upcoming handset. The Pixel 7a looks just like his Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that launched last year.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked renderings of the Google Pixel 7a and renderings of the case. They’re proposing at least three colorways of his for the upcoming smartphone: blue, grey, and white. These colorways may be officially known as Charcoal, Snow and Sea. The handset looks almost identical to the design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. There appears to be a hole-punch cutout in the display to house the selfie shooter, seen with thick bezels.

We see dual rear cameras and an LED flash within the same camera module as previous Pixel 7 series smartphones. The claimed Google Pixel 7a case has a cutout in the back to show off the camera unit. You can also see the Google logo at the bottom. Additionally, the left spine of the handset appears to have power and volume buttons.

The Pixel 7a will debut alongside the highly anticipated Pixel Fold at Google’s I/O 2023 event on May 10th. It is said to be launched in the global market in the third quarter. The handset is expected to be priced at $450-500 (approximately Rs.32,000-40,000). It is said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. However, there is no official announcement from Google regarding the Pixel 7a yet.

Google’s Pixel 7a could have a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. Also available is LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is expected to offer a face unlock feature in addition to an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has launched its camera-focused flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone and Apple opened its first store in India this week.

