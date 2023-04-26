Google Meet Supports Full HD Video Calls





Google Meet is getting a big upgrade when it comes to camera functionality for video calls. Google has announced that Google Meet users will be able to enjoy up to 1080 pixel resolution or full HD resolution during video calls. Previously, this resolution was limited to his 720p or HD resolution.Also read – Google Pixel 7a official-looking renders surface ahead of rumored launch next month

In a blog post, Google explained that this resolution is available on the web when using a 1080p camera and a computer with enough computing power in a meeting with two participants. This means that your PC must have a webcam specifically capable of full HD resolution in order to use this feature. Google also lists many other requirements for this feature to work optimally. You can check it here.Also read – Android users may soon see Indian alternative to Google Play Store

“Please note that you need additional bandwidth to be able to send 1080p video. If your device has limited bandwidth, Meet will automatically adjust the resolution.” Google wrote in a blog post.Also Read – How to Hide Personal Photos on Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

The new Full HD resolution feature is turned off by default. To switch to a better resolution during a video call, eligible users must select the feature when prompted before joining the meeting. Alternatively, the user can turn this feature on or off from her Google Meet settings menu.

Who can use the new Google Meet features?

As far as eligibility is concerned, the ability to stream video in full HD resolution during a Google Meet video call is available with Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Google says. says. , Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline customers. This feature is also available to Google One subscribers with 2 TB or more of storage space on eligible devices.

However, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofit, G Suite Basic and Business customers do not have access to this feature. Google also says that users with his personal Google account will not be able to access this feature.

When will the new Google Meet features be available?

As far as availability goes, Google says it has begun rolling out support for full HD video calling support to all eligible users and expects to complete the rollout in the coming weeks.

