Watch Silicon Valley International Women’s Day #DareToBe at Google Developer Group GDG Silicon Valley





Get ready for the first of many in-person events hosted by GDG Silicon Valley. Join us Friday afternoon for a workshop on setting a personal study schedule for her technical interview with Elena Escalas, a software engineer at Google, and a talk by Natalia Bielczyk on The Age of AI: Navigating Career Challenges and Opportunities. and celebrate the spirit of International Women’s Day. Computational Neuroscientist and Founder, expert networking and mentoring to follow!

Please note that event capacity is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The theme of this event is “Dare To Be”. The definition of daring is having the courage to try something new. Defy or challenge norms. Be brave and take risks. IWD 2023 will host a Dare To Be themed event to encourage everyone to be brave, dream big and be bold. #WTMDareToBe

Explore what it means to walk the world with courage and confidence, and be daringly bold. We want to try something new, step out of our comfort zone, and be ourselves without being shy. We don’t let social or cultural roles or norms determine who we are or how big we can dream.

The beauty of Dare To Be is that it’s part of a larger sentence. You can dare to be bold, innovative, and resilient. This is applicable to so many aspects of our lives. And to approach the subject from this perspective – to allow everyone to imagine what they want to be – we realize that each of us has something unique to offer. We recognize. Everyone brings different skills and strengths to the table. And when we, as a community, are able to harness the diversity of all these skills and courageous actions, we can continue our goal of building a world where every woman can thrive in technology.

