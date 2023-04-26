A bright future awaits as independent retailers adopt digital innovation strategies — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





A new survey commissioned by online wholesale marketplace Faire shows that 20% of UK consumers say they want to support the sector, yet they are reluctant to shop at independent retailers as a result of the cost of living crisis. I found out that I’m refraining from. But there is a huge opportunity for independent retailers to embrace digital innovation.

The study is based on an Opinium survey of 2,000 consumers and 100 independent UK retailers.

48% of UK consumers think independent shops are too expensive compared to big chains and online marketplaces.

59% anticipate low growth in local high streets. 73% believe being open to change is important for independent retailers to survive

Meanwhile, 92% of retail leaders agree that giving consumers the ability to browse products online improves their shopping experience. Of him, 73% of consumers said that integrating some form of digital retail service would further encourage them to shop at local retailers.

Sixty-six percent of independent retailers feel their business is thriving thanks to digital transformation, and 48% say their adoption of technology has increased their revenue.

61% of small and medium-sized independent retailers surveyed report that their business is doing well, operating both in-store and digitally.

Of Faires’ global customer base of 700,000 retailers, less than 20% had an online presence before the pandemic. By 2021, more than 70% will bring their business online through a new website, social media marketing, or live shopping on FaceTime.

said Helena Chow, owner and co-founder of AIDA Shoreditch, an independent retailer and Faire customer. Products are not the way forward and independent shops like ours help slow down consumption by buying better quality goods.

Through Faire, discover and connect with like-minded companies that produce unique and beautiful products without having to attend an expensive trade show. This has helped us stay agile and feel more confident about the future as we continue to address the major challenges facing independent retailers today.

Olivier Buffon, Faire’s Director of International Affairs, commented: What this report shows is that consumers are demanding products that are of high quality, reflect their values ​​and are carefully curated.

Combine this with the promise of digital innovation in both the way retailers source goods and the way they offer consumers digital e-commerce options. Despite some challenges, it’s clear that independent retailers have a bright future.

