Google Beats Q1 Earnings: I’ll Stay Long (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Google Hosts I/O Developer Conference

Justin Sullivan

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Google) has announced its first quarter earnings. According to the announcement, he posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the first quarter and revenue of $69.7 billion. The metric beat analyst estimates on both revenue and earnings. The most impressive thing about this release is that Google Cloud achieved positive EBIT earnings for him for the first time in this segment.

Overall, Google’s Q1 releases were largely in line with my expectations. We knew at launch that Google’s layoffs would ultimately boost profits, but we also knew the company needed $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion in severance pay for him. rice field. Given this fact, it was not surprising that Google’s revenue fell again. Retirement benefits were a hurdle that had to be cleared before earnings started rising again.

Given that most of Google’s severance pay has been paid out, it looks like the company has an opportunity to start making money again later this year. With first-quarter revenue hitting his $69.7 billion and a significant reduction in headcount, management was on a good footing.

Expectations were pretty low for Google’s first quarter release. Earlier in the first quarter, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) made waves by launching its own AI-powered search on Bing. Bing initially wowed reviewers with its ability to search the Internet for new information and was better suited for news-related queries than ChatGPT. However, some of the chatbot’s luster was then lost when it was discovered that the chatbot was insulting users and delivering inaccurate information. Bard, Google’s chatbot, had its own problems, but its launch went hand in hand with his rise in Google’s stock price.

Now that Google’s first quarter earnings are out, we have some idea of ​​how all these projects are going. First of all, the pictures turned out beautifully. In this article, I’ll explain why I’m moderately bullish on Google’s stock after the company’s strong Q1 earnings report.

Earnings Summary

In Q1, Google achieved the following:

Revenue was $69.7 billion, up 3%.

Net income was $15.05 billion, down 8.4%.

Diluted EPS was $1.17, down 4.8%.

Cash from operations was $23.5 billion, down 6.3%.

Free cash flow (FCF) of $17.22 billion, or FCF per share of $1.34.

Google Search Revenue $40.83 Billion, Up 1.8%

YouTube ad revenue was $5.86 billion, down 2.3%.

Cloud revenue was $7.5 billion, up 29.6%.

Cloud EBIT gain of $191 million, up from loss.

All in all it was a decent display. With $15.05 billion in revenue and $69.7 billion in revenue, Google’s profit margin is 21.5%, demonstrating healthy profitability. Growth hasn’t been all that impressive, but after the impressive growth Google enjoyed in 2021, we expected some slowdown.

One of the highlights of the release was Google Cloud’s EBIT profitability. This is a first for the segment and with growth still strong, the contribution to earnings could be substantial.

evaluation

Prior to today’s release, Google’s stock traded at the following multiples (according to Seeking Alpha Quant):

PER: 23.

Price/Sales: 4.87.

Price/book: 5.3.

Price/Operating Cash Flow: 14.66.

Google’s Q1 release changed some of these multiples. For example, earnings per share of $1.17 would change the P/E ratio to 24.4, slightly worse than before. Both book value and earnings were largely unchanged from the previous quarter. Google looks pretty fair on a sector basis, with the NASDAQ-100 trading at 23.72x earnings today.

You can also look at Alphabets valuation in terms of discounted cash flow. Free cash flow per share over the last 12 months is now $4.77, adding $1.34 this quarter and adding $3.43 from the previous three quarters. Divided by the 10-year Treasury yield (3.55%), it’s worth $134. Discounted at the 3% risk premium, it is worth $86.7. Both of these calculations assume a permanent 0% growth, and taking their average seems to suggest that Google is slightly undervalued ($110 fair value estimate). As such, Google scores relatively high on the value factor compared to other big tech companies.

Future prospects

In addition to the earnings announcement, Google also gave some clues about what’s to come. Among other things, it shows:

Integrate Bard AI meaningfully into Google Search, just as Microsoft did with Bing. The overall impact of this could be mixed. Chatbots are considered a threat to search and could help Google gain a competitive edge. However, he could also hit EBIT by $6 billion, according to Morgan Stanley (MS). This is because chatbots are more expensive to run than his current Google search.

Promote your YouTube Short. Short content is a big phenomenon on video sharing sites these days, fueled by the rapid rise of TikTok. As Google seeks to increase engagement on YouTube, it is likely that they will continue to promote short videos to capture user time spent on short-form videos.

We continue to expand our cloud segment. As Google’s first quarter release showed, the cloud is by far the biggest growth driver for Google, growing him 29.6% year over year. Other areas of the business haven’t seen much growth, and Google doesn’t want to slow it down. As such, investments in the cloud are likely to continue.

Overall, Google has some promising investments available today. YouTube is the weak link at the moment, negative revenue growth, but the cloud has real strengths, and Google Search market share holds up well despite the progress Microsoft has made with Bing. I’m here. Additionally, at some point next month, Google will begin to wrap up the previous quarter when his 2022 revenue decline had already begun, facilitating growth from there. Overall, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the quarter ahead.

Risks and challenges

Despite our overall positive outlook on Google stock, we believe there are a number of risks and challenges that investors must be aware of. Some of the most important are:

Currency influence. Currency effects have constrained Google’s revenue for many quarters. At the moment, the US dollar is relatively strong compared to other global currencies, especially the euro. Google’s EU revenue has depreciated after currency conversion as the US dollar has strengthened, which is one reason why Google’s revenue growth has been so low this year. If the US dollar continues to rise, the reported revenue growth will slow even further, increasing the chances of Google disappointing investors. On the other hand, a reverse trend in the dollar could be a tailwind for Google.

legal risk. Google is currently facing multiple different antitrust investigations. It is currently being sued by the US Department of Justice for abusing its market position. A similar movement is underway in Europe. These antitrust lawsuits, if successful, could cost technology companies billions of dollars in damages. For example, Google was recently sued in Europe for $4.12 billion and tried to overturn the judgment on appeal, but lost in the Court of Appeals. It seems very likely that Google will be forced to pay her $4.12 billion.

Decrease in market share. I mentioned earlier that Google’s market share in search remains strong. That means it accounts for 93.17% of the market worldwide. The market share breakdown looks good for Google right now, but the problem is that the trend isn’t heading in that direction. Bing launched an AI chatbot this year, gained some users and is making a small profit. If Bard’s mass deployment succeeds, that probably won’t happen. However, Morgan Stanley estimates that including Bard in every Google search would cost the company $6 billion a year in EBIT, so GOOG is stuck between rocks and hardships here.

Conclusion

The gist of Google’s latest earnings release is that it confirms what investors have long believed about the company: a high-end company with a relatively cheap share price by peer standards. Google’s revenue growth is still positive, and although recent revenue has declined, it’s not significantly lower than before. Still, Google’s stock remains cheaper than most other big tech companies. We are happy to continue to own Google stock for the foreseeable future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4596535-google-beats-q1-earnings-ill-stay-long The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos