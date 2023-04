Google Cloud Makes First Profit, 15 Years After Launch The Register

Google’s cloud business turns profitable for the first time.

For the quarter ended March 31, G-Cloud earned $7.4 billion in revenue and generated an operating profit of $191 million, a 2.5% gain.

Not a huge profit. Amazon Web Services said that in 2022 he will generate $80 billion in revenue, and he will generate $22.8 billion in operating profit for a 28% profit. Google Cloud may have finally found some black ink, but it’s a few drops compared to its cloudy rivals. Also, chocolate factories have produced barrels of red ink in the past, and he lost $14.6 billion in his three years to 2021.

Alphabet boss Sundar Pichai didn’t care about these losses. He predicted better days were ahead.

He was happy with this new result. “Our product roadmap and disciplined expansion of our go-to-market organization have helped him build one of the world’s largest enterprise his software companies,” he said. And he’s not wrong, he hit a $28 billion run rate just 15 years after launch. Unit revenue is well below his 2006 and his 2010 launches of AWS and Azure, respectively.

Google Cloud’s positive contribution came at a convenient time. Just as Pichai revealed a $2.6 billion claim covering severance pay and bailout costs from unused office space. That and tough market conditions pushed first-quarter earnings to his $69.8 billion, just 3% higher than his 2022 corresponding quarter. Google Cloud’s $1.6 billion year-over-year revenue growth was the largest of all Alphabet’s businesses.

A similar contribution came from the search and advertising giant’s decision to extend the life of its servers from 4 to 6 years and to operate network equipment from 5 to 6 years.

This decision saved Alphabet $988 million in depreciation expense and increased net income by $770 million, or $0.06 per basic or $0.06 per diluted share.

On the earnings call, Pichai was asked whether adding generative AI to Google’s search service would drive up future infrastructure costs. He replied that he thought the mega-corporation could control things. I just said that it gives users a lot of choice.

Google itself faces tough choices: CFO Ruth Porat told investors, “We will redesign our cost base to achieve long-term growth and invest in the most attractive growth areas. We remain committed to creating capacity.”

It doesn’t sound like Google or Alphabet, but it feels like they have a very hot new profit engine in their pipeline. so this is a concern.

