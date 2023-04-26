Ukraine launches tech cluster to boost military capabilities





KIEV, UKRAINE – The Ukrainian government on Wednesday launches an initiative to streamline and foster innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that were crucial during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

As part of an initiative called BRAVE1, the government hopes to bring together state, military and private sector developers working on defense issues into technology clusters to give Ukraine an edge on the battlefield.

Given the enemy right next to us and its size, there is no doubt that we need to develop military technology so that we can defend ourselves.

Fedorov told the Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s official announcement that the government will provide 100 million hryvnia (about 270 million), he said.

There are many people on the battlefield who can handle the technology of the younger generation, and we need the technology.”

Ukraine and Russia frequently use unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and strikes. Russia has extensively used Iran’s long-range Shahed-136 explosive drones to damage Ukrainian power plants and instill fear in civilians. The Ukrainian government launched a public fundraiser last year asking foreign donors to help build an army of drones.

Mikhail Razbodjayev, the Moscow-appointed head of the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, reported this week that Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian drone that tried to attack the port, and another one blew it up. Ukrainian officials have stopped publicly claiming responsibility, as they did after previous attacks on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Oleksandr Kviatkovskyi, director of combat drone innovation nonprofit Aerozvidka, sees Brave1 as a platform that the military can use to communicate their electronic warfare needs and provide strategic support to the military tech industry.

It takes a year to develop a product, which is a very short time,” he said.

But Kviatkovskyi is unsure whether such a platform could significantly boost the development of war technology.

He said it would be minimal, if any. Few things are more effective than the boost produced by tanks, he said.

Fevzi Ametov, a Ukrainian soldier and co-founder of Drone.ua, a company specializing in drones, said the company and its engineers are already trying to incorporate feedback from military personnel into their products.

Right now, an attack without drones is like driving blindly into a minefield, and you never know what’s waiting around the corner. Helpful.

Ametov said Ukraine is investing more resources in military technology than before the Russian invasion. His rating is based on different models of drones his unit has tried.

He said we always need to test something new to understand if our unit needs it.

A Crimean native, Ametov fought on the front lines of the Ukrainian War and runs a company expected to play an advisory role in the BRAVE1 initiative.

His company distributes a portable anti-drone gun that uses radio signals to jam and shoot down drones. Ametov said the Ukrainian military uses hundreds of his $12,000 guns, which can run for up to 30 minutes on a single fully charged battery.

All sides are trying to use as many drones as possible, Ametov said. If you remain in position, this is the only way to protect yourself from the drone.

For now, Ukraine and Russia are roughly evenly matched in their ability to use drones, Fedorov said. But when faced with an enemy with more troops and equipment, Ukraine must strive for technological superiority, he said.

The minister said that no matter how eager he is to defend his country, he is physically unable to do so.

That’s why it’s important to build institutions, he said, so that the energy of all volunteers, businesses and active citizens can be transformed into big tangible projects that will continue to work for decades. .

