Google Play has created a no-win situation for icon pack creators





Jules Wang of Android Police reports on two icon pack artists having their products removed from the Play store. Despite the resurgence of both creators’ products, Google’s opaque enforcement of rules has caused frustration and despair among developers. From the Report: All this heartache stems from Google Play’s Repeated Content Policy. While it is a well-intentioned effort to reduce spammy apps and maintain quality, compliance is fundamentally problematic when creators are forced to use apps to distribute content. I have. Create a single app that aggregates all your content. ”

If you’ve browsed the Play Store, you’ll quickly realize that this guidance isn’t universally followed. Many artists like JustNewDesigns have multiple designs in their portfolio and each of those designs has multiple colorways or shapeways. I’ve changed the line design accents and implemented some adaptive elements.

Not only are there so many apps, they also look very similar. Many artists may not consider coding to their strengths, but tend to use open source templates to create the actual app. Credit will go to Sarsa Murmu, who runs his GitHub project called CandyBar, and Jahir Fiquitiva, the maintainer of the Blueprint repository. These resources handle the “packaging” of assets. They include integration compatibility with various popular launchers, licensing schemes that prevent people from sideloading apps for free from applying icons, and all sorts of other features. In addition, the app may also contain wallpapers and links to other apps. […] What is Google’s role? Wang writes: Artists can get a lot out of new or revised APIs. Adding and adapting new icon designs to existing products is much easier. New designs may take advantage of changes to the Adaptive Icons API laid out by Google. There are concerns about how business models will change. Should publishers charge per-app, through in-app purchases, or both? is to be Of course, we can’t see how Google’s law enforcement works, but unless the company is willing to come to the negotiating table, the notion of injustice lends credibility to those who support the status quo. increase.

After all, Google definitely has the right to build regulations around apps to keep up with new scammers and nasty content. Automation is intended to make it easier to manage the large amount of content that the Play platform publishes every day. But as long as icon artists are threatened with rulebooks that can be arbitrarily thrown at them at any moment, nothing will change, and the degradation of the core Android tenets that even the most casual tech consumer associates with. You may be on a path that leads. On the platform — user customizability.

