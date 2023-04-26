Digital transformation: how the Australian mining industry is embracing technological innovation





Mining and ore extraction is one of the oldest occupations. The world’s demand for mineral resources has seldom diminished in human history. While the demand for metals and ores has remained unchanged for generations, the processes associated with mining have changed significantly. Over the years, the mining industry has adopted cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and big data to improve operations.

However, the future of technological innovation is not clear. On the one hand, mining is encouraged to maintain the status quo. Dramatic changes are unlikely as human life and environmental security are at stake. Another is that there are a variety of technological inventions that companies can choose from, and it is unclear which will continue to have an impact in the long term.

The 2016 World Economic Forum outlined four major digitalization trends. A digitally enabled workforce. An integrated company, platform and ecosystem. Next-generation analytics and decision support.

These trends are likely to become increasingly attractive to miners around the world. An Infosys report found that over the past decade, productivity in the global mining industry has fallen 28% compared to his decade ago. Rising costs, shortages of skilled workers, market volatility and tighter regulatory compliance have forced the industry to seek ways to improve efficiency and productivity.

This is where Australia’s mining industry has historically led the world. From large-scale autonomous operations in the Pilbara to government funding for a range of academic courses and projects, Australia’s mining industry has established itself as a hotbed of innovation and invention.

Self-driving cars and communication

Tunnel safety optimization, underground tracking systems, and mining process simulation can be disruptive technologies if implemented effectively. According to GlobalData’s insights, autonomous navigation, tunnel path modeling, and inertial guidance systems have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Unmanned heavy-duty vehicles, also known as automated mining trucks (AMTs), sense their surroundings and navigate haulage surfaces without human intervention. AMTs can work all day, requiring no breaks throughout the day, reducing the potential for human error and increasing operational efficiency to increase productivity by up to 20%.

Australia has historically dominated the sector use of autonomous vehicles. GlobalData figures show that there will be 706 autonomous vehicles in service at Australian mines in May 2022, up from 561 the year before. Canada, which ranked the country second in the world with 177 AMTs. significantly exceeded.

However, AMT cycle times increase dust on haul roads in autonomous driving zones, posing health risks to both locals and the environment. As miners adopt automation on a larger scale, this should be taken into account.

Remote tunnel monitoring systems also provide important information such as tunnel structural and geological behavior, subsurface conditions, and more. According to GlobalDatas analysis, 20 companies, including technology vendors, a small number of established mining companies, and start-ups, are working to develop and apply remote tunnel monitoring systems.

Companies such as Strata Worldwide are behind underground communications, tracking, surveillance, and control solutions. This includes two-way voice, text and data communications, personnel and asset tracking, air quality monitoring and gas detection, and control of fans, belt drives and pumps.

According to McKinsey, modern drills are equipped with advanced sensors at the tip of the drill. This allows sensors to measure slope in real time, making drilling more efficient. Through data analysis and error elimination, miners can understand their environment, including terrain. They can make informed decisions about the significance of the minerals found and begin work safely and efficiently.

Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a communication network in which physical objects are interconnected and communicate over the Internet. It can be accessed and controlled from any location, offering clear advantages for industries such as mining. In the mining industry, the location and loading status of vehicles and equipment can be tracked with the help of his IoT.

Similarly, processes such as big data enable miners to understand data in ways that go beyond traditional human comprehension. Research shows that predictive maintenance systems for conveyor belts and dump trucks rely on technologies like big data and real-time infrastructure to predict machine failures, helping miners better plan repairs and replacements. I can.

Other applications include airflow monitoring in large underground chambers and visualization of block cavities. Air monitoring systems also use real-time data to detect exposure to methane, carbon monoxide, and dust to quickly identify defects.

One of the most dramatic examples of this approach is the Anglo Americans Capcoal mine in Queensland, which received a $226 million (A$327.8 million) investment in 2019 to implement the FutureSmart mining initiative. . The project aims to improve the worker’s access to and analysis of data, allowing him to improve operational efficiency until the mine’s life is extended by six years.

Elsewhere, AI technology has disrupted the mining industry by identifying potential drilling areas without human effort. Improved accuracy helps reduce costs and manage time. AI-powered robotics platform maker OffWorld says in a report that applying electric robotic mining swarms can replace explosives with precision mining. It also makes mining zero carbon footprint and people don’t have to risk their lives in dangerous situations.

When it comes to safety, AI can use sensors, real-time data and analytics to understand how temperature and vibration can lead to danger. Sensors and AI can detect small things like broken teeth that can damage the crusher while digging. He is able to detect one of the biggest causes of mining accidents, drowsy drivers, and use AI technology to warn drivers.

3D printing

In the mining industry, 3D printing has the potential to provide spare parts and bespoke components, potentially reducing storage, production and delivery costs. As a practical example, digital items such as 3D deposits and open pit models can also be created from point clouds from geological data, drone photos, and laser scanners. Computerized production processes increase the effectiveness of automated processes. This is why 3D printing is often associated with automation and AI.

These advantages are evident in GlobalData’s report on AI in mining. And while the industry’s digital transformation has remained slow for many years, AI has shown the potential to bring tangible benefits across the mining value chain, from discovery to extraction to maintenance. The impact of AI on mining solves challenges related to cost control, supply chain, productivity and safety.

Research shows that the need for further technology diffusion and the diffusion of digital technology depends on the speed of production. The lack of digital technology in small businesses makes it difficult for companies to keep up with the changing environment. In fact, only some of the largest miners have invested heavily in 3D printing, such as the international project led by Sandvik.

However, larger operations are accelerating the application of digital technologies in mining, and future Australian mining may see more adoption of such processes.

