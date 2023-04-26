Introducing Google Cloud Web3 New Startup Perks





Google Cloud helps Web3 startups and emerging projects build and scale faster and more securely. Our goal is to enable Web3 builders to focus on what really matters: time to market and innovation. This means not only allowing startups to build on our fully managed serverless platform for free, but also giving them the resources and community to succeed. That’s why we’re excited to expand our Google for Startups cloud program to include additional Web3-specific benefits.

Starting today, eligible Web3 technology projects and startups from pre-seed to Series A (including equity, token, NFT token funding, or grants from the Blockchain Foundation) will be eligible to opt-in to the Google for Startups cloud program. You can also. Web3 specific advantages. Our new perk provides Web3 projects and startups with the technology, community, and resources they need to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure when building distributed apps, Web3 tools, services, and more.

Access to all benefits of the Google for Startups cloud program, including:

Google Cloud credits up to US$200,000 over two years Web3 startups can use Google Cloud credits to quickly and securely build decentralized applications (dApps), protocols, or other services. You get up to $100,000 in Google Cloud credits for the first year, and in the second year, 20% of your Google Cloud usage costs are covered with additional credits up to $100,000.

Technical and collaboration support Web3 startups provided credit for access to fast, high-quality customer care enhanced support and access to Google Cloud Startup Customer Engineers and Startup Success Managers to accelerate onboarding to Google Cloud . It also offered 12 months of free Google Workspace Business Plus to new sign-ups.

Access to exclusive Web3 benefits including:

technology

Early Access to Google Cloud Web3 Products and Roadmaps Startups and projects get a first-hand look at the Google Cloud Web3 product roadmaps and features that provide input. It also gives you early access to new Google Cloud Web3 products before they become generally available.

Ongoing training is essential for hands-on learning labs and Google Cloud course innovation. The Web3 Startup Program provides free access to advanced hands-on learning labs focused on Web3 and the latest Google Cloud technologies.

community

Gated Discord Channels with Google Cloud Web3 Product and Engineering Teams We bring together like-minded developers and engineers at the forefront of innovation to connect with Google Cloud Web3 products, engineering, partners, and partners through an invitation-only gated Discord channel. and other startups within the program.

VIP Access to Google Cloud Web3 Community Events The community is at the heart of Web3, and Web3 events are a great opportunity for startups to meet face-to-face and grow their network. Startups get VIP access to global Google Cloud Web3 events such as Paris Blockchain Week, Consensus and TOKEN2049 Singapore.

means

Exclusive grants from Aptos, Celo, Flow, HBAR Foundation, Near, and Solana Foundation or token equivalent). Help accelerate the growth of your Web3 startup along with resources to support development.

Polygon Ventures Ecosystem Fund Priority Review and Dedicated Investment Dollars Access to investments totaling up to US$3 million from the Polygon Ventures Ecosystem Fund, priority review from the Ventures team, and access to all Polygon Venture benefits.

Base Ecosystem Fund Priority Review and Testnet Access Our program provides Web3 projects and startups with access to Base Ecosystem Fund priority review and referrals to the Coinbase Ventures and Listing teams. We also provide exclusive access to the Base Discord channel for priority support, invitations to Base meetups and events, and additional testnet Base Goerli ETH for builds.

Gaining insight into user needs and trends for discounted Nansen products and engagement fees is critical to growth. Web3 startups will be able to unlock on-chain data and insights with a free month of Nansen Query and a 20% discount on Nansen products and engagement fees for an additional 12 months.

Alchemy Credits and Priority Access to Alchemy University Alchemy makes it easy for Web3 teams to move from concept to production. Our Startup Program offers VIP support and mentorship to give him up to US$10,000 in Alchemy credits to bounce ideas off, share product updates, and gather feedback. Plus, they get priority access to Alchemy University, the premier bootcamp for training all web3 developers.

Thirdweb Gasless Contract Deployment, Support, and Co-Marketing Startups and projects in our program get thirdweb gasless contract deployment, dedicated development support, and up to $2,500 in dollar matching to get a custom look at the Explore marketplace. Facilitate a deal.

We continue to help Web3 founders and developers move quickly without incurring technical debt. With Web3-specific products like Blockchain Node Engine and BigQuery public data sets, and fully managed serverless services like Cloud Run, Firestore, Firebase, and BigQuery, Web3 startups can spend time building quickly and easily. increase.

Web3 startups around the world choose Google Cloud. Build your future with us.

