A New Strategy for Assessing Peak Purity of Pharmaceutical Peptides Using 2D-LCMS





In the first of a two-part series, recent research describes a novel strategy for assessing peak purity for pharmaceutical peptide analysis using 2D-LCMS.

A research team led by Patrik Petersson, Novo Nordisk A/S, Mlv, Denmark, has developed a new strategy for assessing the purity of the main peak in the analysis of pharmaceutical peptides. Their findings are published in his two-part series in the Journal of Chromatography A (1). Part I focuses on column and mobile phase selection for reversed-phase (RP) separation using two-dimensional liquid chromatography (2D-LCMS) coupled with mass spectrometry (2D-LCMS), particularly the selection of peptide isomers. It’s sex.

Chromatography with ultraviolet (UV) or mass spectrometry (MS) detection is currently the most important analytical method for analyzing intact peptides and their associated impurities, as well as enzymatic digests of proteins and monoclonal antibodies. method. However, the inability of LCMS to distinguish between compounds with identical mass-to-charge ratios (m/z), such as isomers, is a major challenge. His 2D-LCMS-based strategy for the team addresses this issue and provides guidance for developing his 2D-LCMS method from start to finish for the analysis of the main peak purity of therapeutic peptides. To do.

The 2D-LCMS method described in this study is used to assess the peak purity of pharmaceutical peptides. This method uses reversed-phase (RP) separations in both dimensions, specifically peptide isomer selectivity. The authors evaluated various column and mobile phase combinations to determine the best options for developing new methods. In this study, we found that by screening a set of his four columns and four volatile mobile phases with different properties, we were able to cover the selection range and obtain good separation performance.

To evaluate the new method, the researchers used forced-degraded peptide samples and a mixture of synthetic diastereomers to evaluate general separation performance, isomeric selectivity, and peak shape in 30 samples. A combination of columns and mobile phases was screened. Based on their findings, screening a set of four columns and four volatile mobile phases with different properties during the development of a new method would be useful to cover the selection range and obtain excellent separation performance. is enough.

When investigating peptides with molecular weights below 10 kDa, researchers recommend a two-dimensional separation consisting of a C8/C18 column without ionic functional groups and a pH 5 buffered acetic acid and ammonium acetate mobile phase. I’m here. Good selectivity at 25 C for peptide isomers. They also found that trifluoroacetic acid can reduce selectivity differences between columns with different properties and improve peak shape for very large peptides.

Retention data for 29 diverse peptides measured in this study using various column and mobile phase conditions were combined with the classification of these various chromatographic conditions using the previously reported Peptide RPC Column Characterization Protocol. match.

The results presented in this series of papers provide the necessary guidance to develop 2D-LCMS methods for analyzing the main peak purity of therapeutic peptides, ultimately leading to improved pharmaceutical quality control. There is a possibility. Part II of the series will focus on using retention modeling to quickly and accurately select the shallow gradients necessary to obtain sufficient retention and separation of peptide isomers in the second dimension.

(1) Peterson, P.; Bakkenmeyer, S.; Euerby, MR. Stoll, DR Strategies for evaluating peak purity of pharmaceutical peptides by reversed-phase chromatographic methods using two-dimensional liquid chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry. Part I: Column and mobile phase selection. J. Chromatogr. A 2023, 1693, 463874. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chroma.2023.463874

