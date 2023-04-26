UK blocks Microsoft’s Activision bid, blow to tech giant





On Wednesday, UK antitrust regulators blocked Microsoft’s plans to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. It’s a major hurdle in what would be AOL’s biggest consumer tech acquisition since it bought Time Warner 20 years before him.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement that Microsoft’s proposed settlement failed to effectively address the concerns of the cloud gaming industry. Cloud gaming is an early technology that bypasses the need for hardware like game consoles and allows you to stream your games to your own devices.

Microsoft already has a strong position in cloud gaming, giving it a head start over other competitors. The deal could strengthen its advantage and undermine new and innovative competitors, said Martin Coleman, chairman of the panel that conducted the CMA’s study. in a statement.

The announcement bolstered efforts by the Federal Trade Commission to block the takeover. Microsoft hoped to undermine FTC Chairman Rina Kern’s challenge to the deal by reaching a settlement with UK regulators and its European Union counterparts.

The decision in the UK is a red flag for big tech companies looking to make big deals despite heightened government scrutiny. Lawmakers and regulators have threatened numerous steps in recent years to curb companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook owner Meta. These companies claim to have great influence over culture, communications and commerce.

Microsoft said it will appeal the ruling.

In a statement, Microsoft president Brad Smith said that after lengthy deliberations, the decision reflects a misunderstanding of how this market and related cloud technologies actually work. I am particularly disappointed that it seems that

Activision, the publisher of blockbuster games such as Call of Duty, said it was actively working with Microsoft to overturn the ruling.

Activisions chief executive Bobby Kotick says investment, competition and job creation across the UK gaming industry will be curbed if the CMA’s decision is upheld.

The decision is good news for FTC Chairman Khan. Khan has made difficult mergers central to his attempts to curb the power of big tech companies. After an unsuccessful attempt to stop Meta from acquiring the virtual reality startup, the agency’s claim to the giant Microsoft deal is the most prominent remaining challenge to consolidation in the tech industry.

Looking at the overall portfolio of merger-related work they do now, this is very important, said William E. Kovacic, former chairman of the agency. An FTC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier last year, Microsoft announced a deal to acquire Activision, hoping to combine Microsoft’s Xbox console and video game subscription service with Activisions’ blockbuster games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush. I was there.

At the time, Activision was reeling from a California lawsuit that accused it of fostering a toxic and sexist workplace culture, and Kotick was being asked to resign.

For over a year, discussions around the deal have largely centered on what happens to the hundreds of millions of people who play Activisions’ games. The most vocal opponent of the deal was Sony, which makes the PlayStation console a competitor to Microsoft’s Xbox. Sony argued that fans of Call of Duty and other of his Activision titles, who can now play games on Xbox and PlayStation, would be forced to use only Microsoft’s consoles and services.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

Microsoft said it wasn’t looking to limit Call of Duty to the Xbox, arguing that the acquisition would actually make the game accessible to more people. It focused on reaching settlements with regulators outside the U.S. and closing the deal on a conditional basis. It also offered the gaming platform guaranteed access to Call of Duty to demonstrate that it doesn’t limit popular games on other consoles.

UK regulators said in February that initially, the deal was part of the nascent cloud gaming industry, which involved game consoles such as PlayStation and the use of the power of remote data centers to stream games to devices such as iPhones and computers. He said it would hurt the competition. But he said in late March that the company had reversed course and no longer believed the deal posed a threat to Sony.

Instead, CMA has set its sights on the cloud gaming market. The popularity of cloud gaming is exploding, and could eventually reach $14 billion globally and $1.3 billion in the UK by 2026.

The cloud will eliminate the need for UK gamers to buy expensive consoles and PCs, giving them much more flexibility and choice in how they play, the CMA said in Wednesday’s ruling. Allowing Microsoft to occupy such a strong position in the cloud gaming market, which has begun to grow rapidly, risks undermining the innovation that is essential to the development of these opportunities.

In recent months, Microsoft has signed a number of deals that promise to keep Activisions games playable on cloud streaming platforms such as the Nvidias GeForce Now streaming service for 10 years. However, he said the CMA does not fully cover cloud business models.

Piers Harding-Rolls, a gaming researcher at analytics firm Ampere Analysis in London, said this would be a big blow to closing the deal. This will inevitably slow things down and affect Xbox’s commercial plans.

Activisions shares fell more than 10% in premarket trading. High-trading Microsoft shares rose about 8% after reporting better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday.

Karen Weise contributed to the report from Seattle and Adam Satariano from London.

