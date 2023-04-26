Google: Back in growth mode (NASDAQ:GOOG)





bright stars

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), also known as Google, still reports a strong start to the quarter, despite the challenging macro environment and concerns over AI chat. Looking back at the numbers over the years, the tech giant is still in strong growth mode. My investment thesis is still bullish on giant search engines trading under $105.

Source: Finbiz

More GAAP headaches

The internet search giant reported a strong quarter, posting an impressive 6% revenue growth at constant currencies in Q1 2023. Revenue hit his $69.8 billion, with reported growth of 3%, a step up from just 1% growth in the fourth quarter.

The big frustration is that despite all the adjustments, Google still reports GAAP earnings. The tech giant reported EPS of just $1.17, up from $1.23 last year.

While this number clearly beats analyst estimates, actual EPS was much higher after removing normal one-time charges and non-cash charges from the more useful non-GAAP numbers.45 In addition to its $100 million stock-based compensation, Google reported the following one-time charges included in GAAP:

$2.6 billion in costs associated with reduced workforce and office space $988 million in depreciation savings due to changes in estimated useful lives of servers and certain network equipment

In total, Google reported about $1.6 billion in additional charges during the quarter on top of SBC.

Because depreciation is technically a future adjustment to the useful life of our servers and network equipment, these reduced costs should not necessarily be adjusted from our non-GAAP figures. However, investors should understand that this will only boost EPS once in the $0.06 range per quarter.

The more significant expense is the $2.6 billion hit for a cost of about $0.17. Without this one-time cost for the headcount reduction, Google would have reported an estimated EPS of $1.34 before excluding his SBC fee.

What’s impressive is that Google made money with a 3% clip. The tech giant was almost 100% profitable in the year of COVID, generating only $36.3 billion in first-quarter revenue despite the current challenging macro environment.

Data from YCharts

In fact, revenue growth has fallen similarly to the COVID period, fueling strong growth in 2021. While the tech giant is unlikely to repeat a major recovery from the depths of COVID, Google could easily return to consistent double-digit growth rates of around 12% in both 2024 and 2025. growth is similar to current analyst estimates.

Google confirmed that search revenue increased year-over-year, but YouTube ads actually show that Chat GPT hasn’t impacted business. As my previous research has revealed, the tech giant hasn’t seen its search market share dip with the current push for generative AI chat.

Source: Google Q1’23 earnings release

Google Cloud continues to be a key growth driver, and the company ultimately turned a profit on the business. Cloud business boosted revenue by 28% year-over-year, with operating income of $897 million, or 55% of revenue.

back to growth multiples

Google is trading below $105 and just 17.5 times its 2024 GAAP EPS target, and is on track to report Q1 2023 earnings. The $6.04 EPS estimate reflects an improving economy over the next year and massive cost cuts implemented by the tech giant, including layoffs of his 12,000 employees that began in January. It doesn’t look like there is.

As previously mentioned, with the company’s goal of improving efficiency by 20% and the elimination of non-cash SBC fees, Google is on pace to achieve EPS near $10. The company has announced a $70 billion share repurchase to use its massive $100 billion net cash balance to buy back undervalued stock.

Even based on GAAP estimates, analysts project Google’s trading to be just 14.8 times its 2025 EPS target. The company’s annual SBC fee is about $1.30, which automatically raises the current analyst’s EPS target, but an internal efficiency target puts his expected 12% earnings growth much higher. His EPS growth above should be possible.

remove

The key takeaway for investors is that despite its growth potential and ability to leverage low costs to boost profits, Google is still too cheap. The company shows no signs that AI chat is hurting its bottom line, with EPS of $10 and non-GAAP numbers already hitting $8.50 in 2025, leading to solid buying of cheap stocks. increase.

