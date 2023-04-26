The UK has blocked Microsoft’s planned $68.7 billion bid for Activision, saying it would “significantly reduce competition”.





The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed its intent to block Microsoft’s massive acquisition of Activision, concluding that such a merger would create “…the most powerful operator” in the cloud gaming market. I was.

Given Microsoft’s current share of 60-70% of the UK cloud gaming market, the CMA notes that acquiring Activision’s gaming portfolio would “significantly reduce competition”. He added that Microsoft also has incentives to withhold such games from competing gaming platforms.

Up to this point

As a quick recap, Microsoft first revealed plans to acquire Activision in a whopping $68.7 billion deal last January. The move effectively makes Microsoft the world’s third-largest gaming company behind Tencent and Sony. Manage mega-franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Last July, the CMA confirmed it was opening an antitrust investigation into the deal, and two months ago, regulators gave their strongest indication yet that they were preparing to block the merger. . Less price, less choice, less innovation. And last month, the CMA narrowed its position to focus more on cloud gaming than console gaming.

That’s a position the CMA confirmed today that Microsoft could hurt its closest competitor in the console market by withholding Call of Duty from Sony’s PlayStation, but that Microsoft “may That’s because PlayStation has a “large and profitable user base that regularly buys Call of Duty”, and that’s due to declining sales to PlayStation users. The losses outweigh the gains Microsoft made from gamers switching to Xbox, it said.

However, when it comes to cloud gaming, the CMA notes that Microsoft’s market dominance with the proliferation of Windows and its “vital cloud infrastructure” business is a powerful reason to gain an unfair advantage if it acquires Activision Blizzard titles. I point out that it will be a solid foundation.

“No other cloud gaming operator has this combination of advantages,” wrote the CMA. “Some of these strengths are already reflected in his 60-70% share of Microsoft’s current UK cloud gaming market.”

bring the action

Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of Microsoft, issued a statement shortly after the CMA released its final opinion today, saying that Microsoft has taken steps to alleviate competition concerns, including signing a deal to make Activision Blizzard. said it intends to appeal the decision, pointing to recent moves made to Games available on rival devices. Smith writes:

We are committed to this acquisition and will appeal. The CMA’s decision rejects a practical path to addressing competitive concerns and discourages innovation and investment in the UK.

We have already signed agreements to make popular Activision Blizzard games available on over 150 million devices, and we continue to work to strengthen those agreements through regulatory remedies.

After lengthy deliberations, we are particularly disappointed that the decision appears to reflect an erroneous understanding of how this market and related cloud technologies actually work.

– Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President

In fact, Microsoft has promised to keep Activision games on rival platforms like Sony, Nintendo and Steam for 10 years. However, the CMA took the position that Microsoft’s proposal would not replace existing “competitive dynamism,” but merely compensate for the loss of competition through “an obligation to regulate its behavior” for only his ten years. I am taking

CMA wrote:

We had to consider how best to address these concerns. Preventing mergers helps maintain the level of competitive dynamism and innovation that exists in the growing cloud gaming market. In contrast, Microsoft has proposed a remedy that seeks to compensate for the loss of competition through a series of mandates regulating its behavior and the way it does business for ten years.

After careful consideration of Microsoft’s proposal, we have determined that the competitive dynamism lost as a result of the merger cannot be restored. We have therefore decided that a remedy that preserves competition, rather than imposing global regulatory oversight, is the only effective and balanced way forward.

Activision Blizzard doesn’t chop words in response to today’s news. A spokesperson said the CMA’s report “stands against the UK’s ambition to become an attractive country for building technology businesses” and that it will “actively work with Microsoft” to challenge the decision. added.

“The report’s conclusions are a disservice to British citizens facing an increasingly dire economic outlook,” said a spokeswoman. “Global innovators big and small will take note that the UK is clearly shutting down business, despite all the rhetoric.”

It’s worth noting that the acquisition faces scrutiny in other regions around the world, including the European Union (EU), which has already been under close scrutiny for some time. The European Commission (EC) previously set an interim deadline for announcing its decision on April 25th, but it was recently changed to May 22nd following additional relief provided by Microsoft. I was.

Meanwhile, in the US, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing to block the deal, but Microsoft recently secured a dismissal in another private antitrust lawsuit filed by a gamer.

