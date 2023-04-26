What does the future of digital health look like?





Gavin Bashar, UK MD, Tunstall Healthcare, discusses the future of digital health and connected solutions.

There is still potential to revolutionize health, housing and social care systems through digital health. But to do this, providers must carefully manage bureaucratic and organizational challenges to understand what citizens need and deliver superior service with digital solutions at the heart of it. need to do it.

The system is already under pressure, and the forecast that in the near future, an aging population will increase the demand for services, technology is increasingly being used to expand the capacity of the system to meet these growing challenges. It means that it should play an important role.

Benefits of Advanced Telemedicine and Connected Solutions

Demand continues to rise as the number of people with chronic and complex conditions such as COPD, heart disease and diabetes continues to grow, providing safe and efficient care while reducing reliance on hospitals and facilities. We need to find new ways of working to deliver. base care.

Digital health solutions not only help people stay safe at home, they also help people become more knowledgeable about their condition and the impact of their behavior, and offer alternative healthcare pathways. Smart telemedicine solutions can detect deterioration in its early stages, avoid more complex interventions, and reduce the need for home visits, GP appointments, and hospitalizations.

This facilitates case load management and helps focus care where it is needed most. Reduce costs, improve outcomes and improve patient experience.

Digital health practice

The Children’s Eating Disorders Service of the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust provides treatment and support for children aged 11 and over with a variety of eating disorders.

The usual pathway of care includes children attending clinics to monitor vital signs and symptoms. Due to the limitations and risks to patients during the pandemic, a different approach was required.

RPM was introduced to enable clinicians to support their patients at home. Based on the Junior MaRSiPAN (Management of Really Sick Patients with Anorexia Nervosa) risk assessment framework, a specific health interview was developed.

Once a week, patients used the device at home to obtain vital signs and answer symptom-related questions. Information is collected via the patient’s Smart Her device app and uploaded automatically. Here, any violation of the parameters set for an individual patient will generate an alert in the system.

Clinicians can log into a secure portal and view a color-coded dashboard that prioritizes patients according to their need for intervention. You can also view individual patient measurements over time to monitor progress.

What will the future of digital health look like?

Transforming care delivery through digital and connected devices requires awareness of upcoming trends and what the future holds for digital health in care delivery.

Since the pandemic, we have continued to see the growth of virtual wards and expected them to receive even more attention. make this possible. A recent study, coordinated by researchers from the NIHR and her Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, found that caring for vulnerable older adults at home can improve patient outcomes.

The consumer health and wellness market is big business, with more people investing and engaging in physical and mental health monitoring than ever before. This means that consumers are becoming increasingly tech-savvy, understanding the benefits of digital devices and how to use them. This digital upskill for the nation will drive the integration of readily available consumer devices into clinical practice and care delivery to engage citizens and support improved health outcomes.

Integrated Care Systems (ICS) is transitioning to help our services facilitate efficient, data-driven decision-making. This will see consolidation and improvement in data collection from technology providers and data companies. This helps clinicians and other frontline workers reach their goals of improving the health of the population. Ultimately, effective data collection and extrapolation will improve information and insights that can be used to influence medical decisions.

