Google lured employees with perks. I’m looting them now.





Google’s predicament stands out even as the entire Silicon Valley grapples with historic inflation, bank failures, and mass layoffs. The explosion of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence has created an existential crisis moment for companies and a code red moment for businesses. am i worried? Yes, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told his New York Times: But Google employees face another problem. They took the dried mango away, said a project manager from Google’s San Francisco office. At least in that office, workers see less of mangoes, as well as long-loved foods like Maui onion chips and fun-sized bags of he M&M’s, the project manager said.

Cost-cutting measures have taken away some of Google’s famous perks. In a company-wide email last month, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat announced the rollback of certain office amenities, including company-sponsored fitness classes, massages and the availability of so-called micro-kitchens. Skin to spicy Brazilian flower buds. These perks have long been an integral part of Google’s culture. It’s a way to hire top talent and keep coders happy during a long day at the office, even if the industry is teeming with nap pods and coffee-his bars. Peter Capelli, a professor of business administration at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, had the idea to make it so great to be here that you never have to leave.

Google told me they’re still focusing on perks.In fact, free meals are still there. The company sets high standards for industry-leading benefits, benefits and office amenities and says it will continue to do so. But the layoffs seem to come at the wrong time. If Google needed to hire top talent, it’s now. While the overall demand for software engineers has slowed, money and jobs are still flocking to a hot new breed of generative AI. After all, OpenAI makes a point of handing out freshly baked cookies to accompany Google’s daily meals. Google’s new stance on rewards may be an acknowledgment that it was right all along. Nice to have in good times, but seldom needed in bad times.

In the world of HR, it has long been argued that happy workers are productive workers, but Google treats the idea like a mantra, turning it into an adult playground rather than a grid full of cubicles. I created an office like (complete with slides and rock climbing walls inside the office). ). As part of what the company calls “Googley extras,” he gave employees free yoga and Pilates classes, took full team trips, and even got his eyebrows done once a week. We realized that other big companies, even venture capital-rich startups, needed to start subsidizing similar lifestyles in order to compete for talent. Massages and macchiatos were just the beginning. Apple hosted his private concerts with artists such as Stevie His Wonder and Maroon 5. Dropcam, a startup acquired by Google in 2014 (the company’s technology recently decided to phase out), offers each employee a ride in a free helicopter piloted by the CEO to a destination of their choice. reportedly provided a service. Other companies, such as WeWork, simply handed out tequila around the clock.

Google’s extras were never gone, but they are no longer guaranteed. Google’s infamous shuttle buses, known to clog the streets of San Francisco to get employees to and from the office, have become less frequent and traditional laptops have become the prerogative of engineering employees only. I’m here. Everyone else will have to make do with a slightly weaker netbook. Part of this reduction in amenities has to do with the new reality of hybrid work, a perk in its own right. With fewer people taking the bus to work every day, it makes sense to adjust the shuttle schedule. The same can be said for the reported decline in office muffins, but understanding the rationale behind the crackdown doesn’t necessarily mean less pain.

Google is not alone.my feeling is that [perks] Capelli said it has been widely pulled back. Too many public companies feel they have to look like they’re holding back investors. After just one year, Salesforce abandoned Trailblazer Ranch. Trailblazer Ranch is a 75-acre retreat for hosting guided nature walks, group cooking classes, meditation sessions, and art journaling. It’s already been a year since he decided to discontinue free laundry and dry cleaning services at Meta, but employees have expressed similar dissatisfaction with snacks.

Still, Google digs a little deeper into everything. One reason is that Google has taken great care to solidify its reputation as the world’s best place to work, the most luxurious employer in the ocean of luxury. As any Google employee would argue, lunch wasn’t as good as Apple’s or Microsoft’s. This message is perhaps as symbolic as it is practical. Muffin is not a real financial concern for his Alphabet, his $1.3 trillion parent company of Google. Alphabet could profit from the new AI boom. But for office workers, the lack of a muffin, rather than the muffin itself, may have the biggest impact. The way it is communicated to people is as important as the perk itself, he said, Cappelli. If an abundance of perks indicates care and intention, what does a lack of perks represent? You are sending the opposite signal: we don’t care about you much.

Flashy perks helped create the illusion of short-lived safety. Surface-level penny pinches are ultimately about assuring investors that their costs are under control. Employee nuisance is only part of the deal. You know your employer really means business when you fire an entire team. And if Google is willing to cut some of its most visible perks in the same way that generative AI threatens to disrupt business, so much about OpenAI outperforming it in the snack sector. Maybe you’re not worried. Quitting muffins and dried mango slices amounts to more of a gesture than anything to remind current employees that it’s time to lean and they need to start behaving that way.

