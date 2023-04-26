MIT professor compares AI to a large asteroid moving toward Earth





Several AI experts are sounding the alarm about the development of artificially generated intelligence (AGI). Thousands of signatories have gathered to sign a petition to stop OpenAI and other AI companies from developing new versions of AI faster than his GPT-4. One of his signatories, Max his Tegmark professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, stresses the need to take action to prevent potential risks posed by uncoordinated superintelligence.

AI asteroids are coming

In a column published in Time, Tegmark compared the situation to the popular Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” in which scientists are ignored despite plans to prevent an asteroid from hitting Earth. It’s likened to a plot. Tegmark points out that the same is true for superintelligence threats, where many scientists have workable plans to steer AI in safer directions, but their concerns are being ignored. increase.

Tegmark cites a recent survey claiming that half of AI researchers give AI at least a 10% chance of causing human extinction. Many people deny or even joke about this issue, which Tegmark claims is a serious one. Because uncoordinated superintelligence can cause immense damage to humanity and even cause the extinction of humanity.

In the movie Don’t Look Up, we see multiple reactions to the arrival of an asteroid and its eventual doom. Max Tegmark explained different ways of thinking about AI and its development. They range from “no asteroids” to “no asteroids”.

ALSO READ: ‘Chernobyl for AI’ looms if artificial intelligence goes unchecked, says scientist Stuart Russell

Tegmark said some companies are now working on artificial intelligence (AGI). AGI can learn and perform most intelligent tasks humans can do, including AI development. He argues that this could rapidly lead to superintelligence, defined as “general intelligence well beyond the human level.” Tegmark also argues that intelligence is about information processing, and it doesn’t matter if the information is processed by carbon atoms in the brain or silicon atoms in the computer.

Tegmark emphasizes the need to take action to prevent potential risks posed by unchecked artificial intelligence. He states that this is not a negligible issue and that humanity needs to shift into high gear with a mission to guide his AI in a safer direction than the out-of-control superintelligence.

Also Read: ‘AI Is Significantly More Risky Than Nuclear Weapons’: Elon Musk

Watch: Less Pride, More Prejudice: LGBTQ+ Employees Are Accepted by Indian Companies, But Challenges Abound

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/mit-professor-compares-ai-to-a-large-asteroid-moving-toward-earth-378921-2023-04-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos