



The recent rise of AI chatbots such as Google’s Bard, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Microsoft’s Bing has fueled debate about the capabilities and potential drawbacks of generative AI. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have expressed concern that AI can become harmful if not deployed properly. Additionally, Altman even admitted to being “scared” of his creation.

Google Bard: An unexpected twist

In a recent CBS ’60 Minutes’ segment, Sundar Pichai discussed the impact of AI on society. In addition, he also shared an interesting observation. He observed that Google Bard unexpectedly taught himself Bengali. Bengali is mainly spoken in Bangladesh and West Bengal, India. This self-learning behavior called into question the nature of AI and our understanding of it.

AI Black Boxes: Understanding the Unknown

Pichai emphasized the concept of “black boxes” in AI. He noted our limited understanding of the inner workings of advanced AI systems. Despite constant progress in the field, cutting-edge aspects of AI behavior, such as Google Bard’s unexpected acquisition of Bengali, remain unexplained.

AI Urgent Action: Fact or Fiction?

The idea of ​​AI exhibiting urgent behaviors and learning new skills has been widely explored in popular fiction. Yet, as early as 2023, he hardly expected it to become a reality. When you see AI systems like Google Bard demonstrating such capabilities, it’s easy to feel like you’re at the beginning of a “Black Mirror” episode.

Uncovering the Mysteries of Google Bard’s Bengali Language

Former Google researcher Margaret Mitchell refuted Sundar Pichai’s claims. She revealed that her PaLM at Google, Bard’s predecessor, had been trained to understand Bengali. Mitchell’s revelations sparked further debate about the true capabilities of AI systems and the extent of their self-learning capabilities. But Google’s dismissal of Mitchell in his 2021 and the firing of her fellow AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru raises the complex relationship between AI development and ethical considerations. I am emphasizing it. These incidents raise important questions about corporate liability and the transparency of her AI research within major technology companies.

In June 2022, another Google engineer, Blake Lemoine, claimed that AI chatbots developed by Google began to think and react like humans. Google eventually fired his Lemoine, but Lemoine’s claims were dismissed and he was cited for breach of confidentiality. This event further highlights the true power of AI and the uncertainty surrounding the boundary between machine learning and senses.

Navigating the Generative AI Landscape: Possibilities and Pitfalls

As generative AI chatbots continue to evolve, society faces the challenge of balancing their immense potential with the ethical concerns and potential risks they pose. As AI systems demonstrate compelling behavior and exceed expectations, it is important to consider the implications of such advances for the future of understanding intelligence and human-machine interaction.

Embracing the unknown: AI’s role in our future

The continued development of AI chatbots such as Google Bard and ChatGPT brings both excitement and fear. As AI systems continue to demonstrate unexpected capabilities, we ponder what those potentials mean and how they shape our future. The rise of generative AI offers an opportunity to explore the limits of human and machine intelligence, redefine the boundaries of what is possible, and rethink our relationship with technology.

Responsible AI Development: A Collective Effort

We are witnessing rapid progress in generative AI. Additionally, researchers, technology companies, and policy makers need to work together on the responsible development and deployment of AI systems. Addressing ethical concerns, maintaining transparency, and developing clear guidelines will ensure AI is a force for good in society.

Preparing for the AI ​​Revolution: Education and Adaptation

As AI permeates our everyday lives, individuals, institutions and governments must adapt to changing conditions. Education and skills development play a key role in preparing people for the potential impact of AI on the workforce and society at large. In this way, staying informed and adaptable helps you harness the full potential of generative AI.

The Future of AI: Endless Possibilities

The unexpected capabilities demonstrated by generative AI chatbots like Google Bard offer a glimpse into a future where machines can match and exceed human intelligence. The idea of ​​a self-learning AI system can seem daunting. In addition, it offers opportunities for advancement in countless areas, from medicine to communications and more.

we say

The advent of generative AI chatbots has sparked intense debate about the potential and pitfalls of such technology. As these AI systems continue to evolve and perform unexpected functions, they must be developed carefully, transparently, and focused on ethical considerations. We must embrace AI progress responsibly. In this way, we can work towards a future where humans and machines coexist harmoniously, opening the way to new possibilities and social improvements.

