



Drones have played an increasingly important role in Ukraine’s war against Russian aggressors. From off-the-shelf consumer quadcopters to explosive Iranian-made drones to modified Soviet-era unmanned fixed-wing aircraft that can reach Moscow, drones have played an increasingly important role. Ukraine wants more and better drones to overcome Russia’s numerical superiority in troops and weapons. That is why Kiev on Wednesday launched an initiative to step up research and development of drones and other technologies for use in combat, hoping to bring together developers from the government, military and private sector.

“Given the size and scale of the enemy on our doorstep, there is no doubt that we need to develop military technology so that we can defend ourselves,” Mikhail Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, told The Associated Press. told to “There are a lot of young people on the battlefield today who can handle technology, and they need it,” Fedorov said of Ukraine’s growing army of drones and up-and-coming drone operators. Earlier he was introduced to BBC News.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, in partnership with actor Mark Hamill and other celebrities, has raised over $108 million to purchase drones for Ukraine’s war effort. The most popular drone on the front lines for both Russia and Ukraine is the Chinese-made DJI Mavic, which sells for less than $2,000 if the military can get around China’s export ban. Fevzi Ametov, a Ukrainian soldier and co-founder of Drone.ua, said: He specializes in drones, he told the AP.

The ubiquity of combat drones means that soldiers also need to find ways to defend against them. Ametov’s company is selling his $12,000 drone jammer gun to shoot down Russian UAVs. “Every side is trying to use as many drones as possible,” he said. “This is the only way to protect yourself from drones when you’re staying in that position.”

