Google, Microsoft Provide AI Push Update in Q1 Earnings





Defiance ETF CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski provides insight into Microsoft’s bottom line and the impact of AI on ‘making money’.

Google and Microsoft, the biggest players in the artificial intelligence (AI) space and rivals in the tech sector, provided updates on their respective AI programs on Tuesday, with both companies releasing first-quarter earnings.

Both companies have invested heavily in AI-related research and its application to web search. With Microsoft adding AI to its Bing search engine in addition to things like cloud storage, the two companies are in a particularly hot spot.

Here are some AI-related highlights from Google and Microsoft’s first quarter earnings calls.

Microsoft and OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are among the leading artificial intelligence platforms, and the competition between tech giants is heating up. (Jonathan Raa / NurPhoto via Getty Images / File / Getty Images)

Google

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, said the company “introduced significant product updates based on deep computer science and AI” in the first quarter.

These improvements focus on three areas: Organizations of all sizes can take advantage of and benefit from advances in AI. “

Pichai noted that after the Google Bard AI chatbot first appeared in March, an update was released earlier this month that included user-requested coding features. Since PaLM is a Large Language Model (LLM) trained on a larger dataset than his previous LLM, known as LaMDA, the company has made it possible by incorporating its Pathways Language Model (PaLM) into Bard. are doing

A person holding an iPhone using a Google Bard generated AI language model (chatbot) with prompt input fields. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images/File/Getty Images)

“Since then, we have added PaLM models to make them even more powerful. Bard can now help people with programming and software development tasks, including code generation. We are doing it,” said Pichai.

He added that PaLM is built into the new MakerSuite for developers, saying: Google Cloud Platform, Google Workspace, and our cybersecurity services. “

Pichai didn’t go into details about potential AI-related improvements to Google’s search engine, but said, “We will continue to incorporate advances in generative AI to improve search in thoughtful and intentional ways. I will.”

Google is reportedly planning to release new AI tools for search as a way to counter ChatGPT’s inclusion in Microsoft’s Bing search engine. The New York Times reported that an AI search feature is being developed by Google, codenamed “Magi,” and that the first rollout with additional features could take place next month in the fall.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said: (AP Photo / Ted S. Warren / Files / AP Newsroom)

microsoft

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said: Across the Microsoft cloud, we are the platform of choice to help our customers get the most value from their digital spending and innovate for this next generation of AI. “

Nadella said Microsoft has more than 2,500 customers using the Azure OpenAI service, which went generally available in January and incorporated GPT-4 in March.

“We have the most powerful AI infrastructure, used by our partner OpenAI as well as NVIDIA and leading AI start-ups such as Adept and Inflection to train models at scale. Our Azure OpenAI service brings together advanced models such as ChatGPT and GPT4, with the enterprise capabilities of Azure.”

In his opening remarks, Nadella called Microsoft 365 Copilot “the future of work.” Copilot was released last month and appears in Microsoft Office programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook as an AI chatbot that helps you draft content and presentations, summarize email threads, and automate repetitive tasks.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot combines next-generation AI with business data from Microsoft Graph and Microsoft 365 applications to remove the tedium and unleash creativity in your work,” said Nadella. “Copilot is embedded in the Microsoft 365 applications that millions of people use every day and works with them.It also uses natural language to deliver information and insights based on business content and context. It also enhances business chats that reveal

Microsoft’s Bing has 100 million daily users, and Nadella says search engine downloads have skyrocketed since AI capabilities were built into the tool. (Jonathan Raa / NurPhoto via Getty Images / File / Getty Images)

Microsoft’s Bing has 100 million daily users, and Nadella says search engine downloads have skyrocketed since AI capabilities were built into the tool. Specifically, Nadella said, “Bing Mobile increased the number of daily installs of his app.” [four times] Since its release. “

“With Dall-E, we continue to innovate with never-before-seen AI-powered features such as the ability to set chat tone and create images from text prompts. Over 200 million images have been created to date, Nadella said.

Nadella also said at the company’s Build conference, scheduled for May 23-25, 2023, that Microsoft will “share how to build the most powerful AI platform for developers.”

