



As an IT leader, you are being asked to do it all. That means you need to innovate and optimize your tech stack for business outcomes while remaining secure and compliant. Achieving innovation and progress while tightening budgets and teams requires a valiant effort. This is why many people are considering moving their applications to Google Cloud to achieve benefits such as scalability and flexibility, security and compliance, disaster recovery and business continuity, and cutting-edge technology at a lower cost. The reason is.

To do this, we recommend using Google Clouds Migrate to Virtual Machines, part of the Migration Center. This managed cloud service allows you to lift and shift your workloads to Google Cloud Compute Engine at scale with minimal change and risk.

And recently, we published our latest release introducing support for migrating workloads from AWS to Google Compute Engine. With this addition, we now have the ability to migrate both on-premises and AWS workloads at scale. This means centrally managing the end-to-end workload migration process from both sources via the Cloud Console or API.

Simple and easy migration from AWS and VMware sources to Google Cloud

Migrating an AWS EC2 instance directly to Google Compute Engine using Migrate to Virtual Machines follows a simple and well-established procedure. This means a minimal learning curve for users who have already migrated their workloads from VMware. Workload migration is agentless. This means you can perform zero-touch migrations because you don’t need to access or modify your workloads as a prerequisite to migration. Migrate instance data without disrupting workloads running at the source for a fast cutover to Google Cloud. Additionally, the end-to-end cloud console interface shows your AWS EC2 inventory, migrations, and groups so you can perform migrations without leaving the cloud console interface.

Massive migration

Timely completion of large migration projects requires careful planning and streamlined migration sprints. The Migrate to Virtual Machines Groups construct allows you to group your source VMs during the planning stage. When performing planned migrations, you can use VM groups to perform migration operations at the group level or subsets of groups, streamlining the process at scale.

Minimal downtime and risk

Application uptime is key to keeping your business running. All migrations with this latest release of the service replicate data regularly from the source workload to the destination without manual steps or disrupting running workloads, minimizing workload downtime. and enable a quick cutover to Google Cloud. You can also initiate non-disruptive migration tests, called test clones, to validate that these workloads are working properly in the cloud before cutover. This helps you avoid issues that can be costly and disruptive to your business.

How the service works

Migration works at scale in a managed services fashion. Migrate to Virtual Machines does not require you to provision or manage migration-specific resources in the cloud. The service uses replication-based migration technology to lift and shift workloads from source environments to Google Cloud. Migrate Connection replicates source VM disk snapshots in the background without interrupting the source workload. Replicated data is encrypted in transit and at rest. When a test clone or cutover is used to instantiate a migrating VM, the service seamlessly adapts the source VM operating system to start and run natively in the cloud, including configuring and deploying network settings. Google Cloud guest package.

Migrating an EC2 instance or VMware VM to Google Cloud consists of the following steps:

1. Onboard source VMs for migration: Onboard one or more VMs for migration from the source environment fleet.

